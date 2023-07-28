(Credit: Rockstar Games)

Remakes and remasters are par for the course during a console generation, and it seems like the next game in line for a glow-up is Rockstar’s Red Dead Redemption.

Rumors of a Red Dead Redemption remake have bolted from the stables like a startled stallion in recent days, as a new logo for the PS3 and Xbox 360 title was spotted by eagle-eyed internet detectives.

According to Twitter user TezFunz2, Rockstar uploaded a new logo to its developer website that refers to the game as ‘Rockstar Presents Red Dead Redemption’ and its codename is ‘RDR1RSP’.

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: Red Dead Redemption remake

🤠 It looks like Red Dead Redemption could be getting the remake treatment

👀 A new logo and classification point to an announcement

📆 The game was first released in 2013 and is only available on PS3 and Xbox 360

🤔 It’s likely Rockstar will remaster the game as opposed to entirely remake it

To add fuel to the fire that a Read Dead Redemption remake is on the way, the game was recently re-rated by the Game Rating and Administration Committee, as spotted by Gematsu. The game was published on June 15, 2023, which is further proof John Marston’s wild west adventure could be set to return.

Unlike GTA 5, which began life on PS3 and Xbox 360 and was eventually ported to PS4, Xbox One, PC, and recently PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, Red Dead Redemption remains locked to PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360.

Xbox Series X owners can play the game via backward compatibility and at 4K resolution, but it’s still locked to 30fps and doesn’t have any graphical enhancements that a remake would provide.

Hopefully, if Rockstar does decide to remake Red Dead Redemption, it’ll go further than it did for Grand Theft Auto 5. The company doesn’t tend to remake older games and instead tends to remaster its titles, bumping the resolution, adding a few quality-of-life features, and increasing the frame rate.

Don’t expect to see the same type of treatment that Resident Evil 4 and Dead Space received, as those titles were rebuilt from the ground up and took full advantage of the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S hardware. The same is true of The Last of Us Part 1, though the game was missing its online multiplayer component. If Rockstar does remake or remaster Red Dead Redemption, hopefully it will include the Undead Nightmare DLC.