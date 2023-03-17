Remakes and remasters are nothing new, but they don’t always hit the mark. For every successful reimagining like Dead Space and The Last Us Part 1, there are dismal attempts like the Silent Hill HD Collection and GTA: The Trilogy.

That doesn’t stop developers from revisiting their back catalogs, though, and the latest game to get the remake treatment is Resident Evil 4, arguably the most beloved entry in Capcom’s long-running Resident Evil (or BioHazard) series.

But what did reviewers make of Leon S. Kennedy’s return? Well, it appears that Resident Evil 4 is a hit with critics, as it’s currently on an impressive Opencritic score of 93 after 70 critic reviews. What’s more, 96% of critics recommend the game, which releases on March 24 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC.

Resident Evil 4 remake review roundup

IGN was so impressed by the Resident Evil 4 remake that they gave it a perfect score. “The Resident Evil 4 remake is the series’ most relentlessly exciting adventure rebuilt, refined, and released to the full extent of its enormous potential.”

GameSpot also gave Resident Evil 4 a 10 out of 10 and said “Capcom raised the bar for what a good remake is and simultaneously preserves Resident Evil 4’s legacy as a genre-defining experience and one of the greatest games of all time.”

Eurogamer felt similarly, saying Resident Evil 4 keeps “what works while reimaging what doesn’t, this is about as good as remakes get.”

DualShockers weren’t quite as enamored as other reviewers: “Resident Evil 4 remake asks the bold question of whether you can perfect what many already consider perfection. While fairly competent at the basics, Capcom’s latest remake has the least creative energy of its series revivals, leaving you wanting for much more.”

The last time I played Resident Evil 4 was on the Wii, which I thoroughly enjoyed thanks to the game’s incredibly accurate pointer controls. I’ve also heard good things about the Meta Quest 2 port, though this reimagining has definitely piqued my interest.

Judging by RE4’s impressive reviews, there’s a good chance it’ll end up on our best PS5 games and best Xbox Series X games list. We’ll have to get our hands on it first, but a demo is available on all platforms if you’d like to try it out for yourself.

