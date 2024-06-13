📆 Elden Ring’s highly-anticipated DLC arrives on June 21

🚨 However, you’ll need to beat a certain boss to access it

🫣 Around 67% of players on Steam won’t be able to play the DLC currently

💰 Elden Ring has sold 25 million copies since it was released on February 25, 2022

Walmart: Elden Ring + DLC

Elden Ring was one of the best-selling games of 2022 across PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC, and has just reached the landmark of 25 million copies sold. It also earned a spot on our best PS5 games and best Xbox games lists.

It’s understandable, then, that the game’s upcoming Shadow of the Erdtree DLC is highly anticipated among players. However, before you rush out and buy it on June 21, you’ll need to make sure you’ve beaten a particular boss – otherwise, you won’t be able to enjoy it.

The boss you’ll need to beat to play the Shadow of the Erdtree is Mogh, Lord of Blood. You’ll need to have killed him before you can enter the new realm and start the DLC, and according to Steam achievements, only 37.8% of players have managed to do so. That means, currently, 62% of players won’t be able to play Shadow of the Erdtree if they buy it.

Like most Elden Ring bosses, Mogh isn’t a walk in the park and will challenge most players. You’ll also need to take on a quest from an NPC near the start of the game to access him, as he’s located in an underground region called Mohgwyn Palace.

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree is a large-scale expansion that adds new weapons, equipment, weapon skills, and magic not found in the base game. You’ll also encounter new enemies, bosses, and plotlines. It’s the biggest expansion developer Software has ever made, so expect hours of new content to sink your teeth into.

You can purchase the DLC separately if you already own the game for $40, or pick up the Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree Edition on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S for $79.99, which includes the full game and the expansion.

Walmart: Elden Ring + DLC

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.