Gamescom 2024 is back for another year from August 21 to August 24, and the Germany-based event is set to bring plenty of fresh gaming news and announcements for fans to enjoy.

However, the fun begins with a two-hour livestream called Opening Night Live on Tuesday, August 20, hosted by The Game Awards and Summer Game Fest’s Geoff Keighley.

This year’s show will be watched again by millions of gamers eager to discover what’s coming next to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. We’ll be rounding up all the biggest announcements and everything you can expect to see below.

How to watch Gamescom 2024 Opening Night Live

Broadcast live from Cologne, Germany, Gamescom Opening Night Live is where the biggest announcements happen. The show will be live-streamed on August 20 at 11am PT / 2pm ET / 7pm BST / 8pm CEST.

You can watch the show on The Game Awards YouTube Channel, and it’s also embedded directly below. Gamescom Opening Night Live will also be broadcast on Twitch and at openingnightlive.com

Gamescom 2024 Opening Night Live promises to deliver a mix of trailers for games that have already been announced and some world premier exclusives.

What can we expect to see at Gamescom 2024?

Geoff Keighley has shared a short list of games we can expect to see at Gamescom 2024. Gamers can look forward to new trailers for Monster Hunter Wilds, Marvel Rivals, Dune Awakening, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Civilization VII, Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, and Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.

Keighley also confirmed there will be “some new game announcements too”.

In a post on X, Keighley said: “Lots of fun things coming together for the Gamescom ONL show next week - our team is now in Europe making final preparations for Tuesday night. And yes, there will be some new game announcements too.”

It’s worth keeping your expectations in check in terms of new hardware. There’s practically zero chance we’ll see a Nintendo Switch 2 or PS5 Pro announcement.

Gamescom 2024 schedule

Opening Night Live isn’t the only showcase taking place during Gamescom 2024. You can also tune in for the Future Games Show showcase for even more announcements and reveals. Here’s the full Gamescom 2024 schedule.

The Future Games Show at Gamescom returns on Wednesday, August 21 at 1pm PT / 4pm ET / 9pm BST / 10pm CEST and is hosted by Alex McKenna (Sadie Adler from Red Dead Redemption 2) and Ned Luke (Michael De Santa from GTA 5). It’ll feature Greedfall 2, Spine, Exoborne, and Civilization 7 and the show will last 90 minutes.