🤯 You can play Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 for just $9.99

👏 Xbox Game Pass members can access the latest COD game for less

👇 We’ll show you how to get the best deal below

👍 You can also save on the Vault Edition upgrade

Walmart: Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Best Buy: Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

GameStop: Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Amazon: Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Microsoft revealed that Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is set to release on October 25, 2024, and it’s the first game in the series to launch day one on Xbox Game Pass. That means there are some great Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 deals you can take advantage of if you’re an Xbox Game Pass subscriber, that is.

Let’s get the easy part out of the way: if you purchase Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, or PC, you’ll pay $69.99 for the standard version of the game or a cross-gen bundle that gives you access to last-gen and next-gen versions.

However, where it gets really exciting for Call of Duty fans looking to save some money is when you factor in Xbox Game Pass, as members can play Call of Duty for significantly less upfront and can save 10% on in-game purchases.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Xbox Game Pass Ultimate deal

If you subscribe to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you can play Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 for $16.99 a month across console, PC, and potentially, via Xbox Cloud Gaming in the future. That’s a saving of $53 and means you get four months of Microsoft’s subscription service before you end up paying $70. You also get the preorder bonuses which include the Woods Operator Pack and Open Beta early access.

Walmart: Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 PC Game Pass deal

This is the cheapest way to play Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 at launch. A PC Game Pass subscription costs $9.99 a month, which means you can save $60 on the new Call of Duty. You don’t need to pay for online access, either, unlike on consoles, which makes the deal very tempting if you have a capable gaming PC. At $9.99, it means you can play seven months of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 before you end up paying $70. You also get the preorder bonuses which include the Woods Operator Pack and Open Beta early access.

Walmart: PC Game Pass

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Xbox Game Pass deal

You can get Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 for $10.99 with Xbox Game Pass. However, there is a catch. You’ll need to pay an additional $9.99 for Xbox Game Pass Core to access online multiplayer and Warzone, which takes the total up to $20.98. At that price, you’re better off getting Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $16.99 a month instead.

Get Xbox Game Pass from Walmart

Walmart: Xbox Game Pass Core

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Vault Edition deal

The cheapest way to get the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Vault Edition is to be a member of Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, or Xbox Game Pass PC. You can then upgrade your standard digital edition copy to the Vault Edition, which includes the following extras:

Open Beta Early Access

Woods Operator Pack

A digital version of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

BlackCell

Hunters vs Hunted Operator Pack

Mastercraft Weapon Collection

GobbleGum Pack

Use our Xbox Game Pass Ultimate discount code

(Credit: The Shortcut)

You can save up to 80% on an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 12-month membership with our discount code. Paid subscribers to The Shortcut get first dibs on discount codes for Xbox, PlayStation, and Apple, so sign up today to save.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.