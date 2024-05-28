👏 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is the first Call of Duty game to launch on Xbox Game Pass

👍 It will be available to Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscribers

🤔 Microsoft had been weighing up whether or not Call of Duty should launch on its subscription service

📈 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will likely be the best-selling game of this year

Microsoft has confirmed that Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will launch on Xbox Game Pass on day one, which is likely to result in a massive spike in subscribers to the company’s service.

We’ve been patiently waiting for Microsoft to tell us when Call of Duty will come to Xbox Game Pass, and we finally have our answer. Previous reports indicated that the Redmond-based company had deliberated whether to bring the multi-million selling franchise to its subscription service, but it’s clearly decided it’s the right move.

Xbox Game Pass subs are bound to skyrocket as a result of the news, as it means millions of people who part ways with $70 every year to play the latest entry in the Call of Duty series now only have to pay between $10.99 or $16.99 for an Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or PC Game Pass membership.

It was rumored that Microsoft would introduce a new Game Pass tier to make up for the loss in full-price sales of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, but it doesn’t look like that’s the case. We’ll have to wait and see if that changes, however.

That deal doesn’t extend to PlayStation players, who will still have to pony up full price for Actvision’s shooter. But that probably won’t deter anyone who tends to buy each new Call of Duty entry every year.

If there was ever a killer app to drive subscription sales of Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass service, Call of Duty is it. It also means anyone who already subscribes to Game Pass but prefers to own their games can enjoy a 20% discount on a digital copy and a 10% discount on in-game items. It’s a win-win.

More details will be shared in a special Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Direct, which will take place after the Xbox Games Showcase on June 9 at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST. Expect to see lots of gameplay and for us to hear about that all-important preorder and release date.

