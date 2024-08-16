(Credit: Game

Black Myth: Wukong has impressed critics with its action RPG combat and fantastic visuals, though it’s picked up a few middling reviews due to technical issues and criticisms over the game’s bland level design.

The game has achieved a Metacritic score of 82 from 48 critics, which is generally favorable. It’s available on PS5 and PC from August 20. Here’s what outlets had to say about developer Game Science’s new IP.

God is a Geek gave Black Myth: Wukong a perfect score, saying: “Hands down, one of this year's best action games - Black Myth: Wukong is a flurry of sublime combat and expert boss design.”

PC Gamer also enjoyed the game, and said: “Black Myth: Wukong blossoms with an eccentric cast of characters and expressive combat all wrapped up in the rich world of its source material.”

GamesRadar+ was equally impressed by Game Science’s title. “With strong combat and a fascinating world that mostly rewards exploration, Black Myth: Wukong is a fun action RPG that feels like the modern God of War games viewed through the lens of Chinese mythology.”

Even IGN gave Black Myth: Wukong a good score, but lamented the game’s technical issues. “Despite some frustrating technical issues, Black Myth: Wukong is a great action game with fantastic combat, exciting bosses, tantalizing secrets, and a beautiful world.”

Not everyone enjoyed Black Myth: Wukong, however. TheSixthAxis gave the game a score of 60, saying: “Black Myth: Wukong is a stunning game to look at, but the exploration is lacking, and the fighting is just sort of fine for the most part. It's just a bit uninspiring, and isn't a game that I'm expecting to stick with me for any length of time now that I'm done with it.”

GameRant also gave the game a lower score, saying: “Black Myth: Wukong is a game that shies away from the Soulslike label, yet it is clearly gunning for the Soulslike audience. It is far from the best in the genre, but it's also not the worst game that has followed in Dark Souls' footsteps.”

