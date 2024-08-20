🎮 The popular looter shooter RPG is coming to PS5, Xbox Series X and PC

🍿 90-second teaser trailer premiered during the Gamescom 2024 livestream

📆 It’ll arrive in 2025, so hopefully, the game will get PS5 Pro graphical perks

🤣 Best comment: Gearbox’s apology letter for giving us the Borderlands movie

Get ready for an intergalactic Vault hunt with your best buddies. Borderlands 4 is coming in 2025, according to its big reveal during today’s Gamescom 2024 livestream.

The popular looter shooter RPG – best enjoyed with parties of up to four friends – will come to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X (and S) next year. Its 90-second teaser trailer just dropped but didn’t reveal too much. It seems like its crazy cast of Vault Hunters will be traveling to a new planet to continue their frenzied mayhem and destruction.

Not counting Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, this is the first mainline Borderlands game since Borderlands 3 in 2019. Six years later, by the time Borderlands 4 launches in 2025, we’ll already have Sony’s PS5 Pro console and maybe a new Xbox, so our one question is: will there be a graphics perk if you play on an upgraded console? Maybe developer Gearbox can only tell us that when Sony officially reveals its new mid-cycle console refresh and those PS5 Pro pre-orders go live.

The best comment on the Borderlands YouTube teaser trailer so far: “Gearbox’s apology letter for giving us the Borderlands movie.” That movie, which came out earlier this month, absolutely flopped.