👀 More Xbox games are coming to PS5 and other platforms

🤷‍♂️ Xbox chief Phil Spencer said “You are going to see more of our games on more platforms”

📆 Microsoft began bringing its exclusives to PS5 and Switch earlier this year

💰 Xbox gamers get to play games on day one with Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft’s Xbox Games Showcase was packed with world premieres, updates on already announced titles and some welcome surprises. But in terms of exclusives, Microsoft wasn’t as bullish as its been in previous years. In fact, many of the games shown are likely coming to PS5 in the future.

Speaking to IGN, Microsoft’s CEO of gaming Phil Spencer clarified the position of how Xbox is treating future exclusives. “Our commitment to our Xbox customers is you’re gonna get the opportunity to buy or subscribe to the game [Xbox Game Pass]. We’re gonna support the game on other screens and you are going to see more of our games on more platforms, and we just see that as a benefit to the franchises that we’re building – and we see that from players and the players love to be able to play.”

It means that more of the best Xbox games could appear on PS5 soon, including titles like Hellblade 2, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, and even Halo Infinite. The prospect of playing Halo on anything other than an Xbox or PC would have been unthinkable a few years ago, but the industry is clearly changing its approach.

Even Sony, which is unlikely to put its games on Xbox anytime soon, is releasing LEGO Horizon Worlds on Nintendo Switch as well as PC. Only Nintendo seems to be in a position to only put its exclusives on its hardware, as Sony and Microsoft look for more ways to maximize their revenue streams outside of the console.

Microsoft recently released Xbox exclusives on PS5 including Sea of Thieves, Pentiment and Hi-Fi Rush. The move was initially controversial, and I even mused that if games like Starfield come to PS5 it’s game over for Xbox and that Xbox games coming to PS5 is bad for PlayStation fans.

However, while I still think Microsoft’s strategy is extremely risky, it seems the company is undeterred and has been spurred on by the success of its games elsewhere. Sea of Thieves became the best-selling game on PS5, despite releasing on Xbox One back in 2018.

Microsoft hopes that by offering Xbox and PC customers great hardware, cross-compatibility and day-one access to titles for less on Xbox Game Pass, it’ll win out in the long term. The proposition of being able to play Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 for $9.99 won’t do it any harm.

