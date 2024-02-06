Microsoft seems set to announce that several exclusive Xbox games are coming to PS5 next week. And while that might seem like an instant win for PlayStation 5 gamers, I don’t share the same sentiment.

I’ve already discussed why Starfield coming to PS5 could be game over for Xbox, but the implications it could have on PlayStation gamers are far more concerning.

It all comes down to competition – or a lack thereof.

Sony is already in a dominant position in this console generation. It’s outselling the Xbox Series X and S consoles by 3 to 1 and the gap looks like it will only increase. This is largely due to the failure of the Xbox One and the monumental success of the PS4 last time around, as pointed out by Microsoft’s CEO of gaming Phil Spencer during a candid admission on the state of Xbox last year.

However, even though Sony has trounced Microsoft during the original Xbox and Xbox One generation of consoles, the Redmond-based company has continued to at least keep PlayStation honest. And that’s extremely important for fans of Sony’s hardware and games.

Just look at how Sony has responded to a few of Microsoft’s recent innovations. Xbox Game Pass encouraged Sony to revamp its PlayStation Plus subscription service; the release of the Xbox Elite Series controller spurred on Sony to release the DualSense Edge; and we’ve seen Sony slowly add features to the PS5 that came to Xbox first like VRR (variable refresh rate) and ALLM (auto low latency mode) to name but a few examples.

Xbox vs PlayStation

Microsoft’s presence in the gaming industry is beneficial to PlayStation consumers, in countless other unseen ways too, even if it doesn’t always seem like it. We need only look back a decade ago to see what PlayStation could turn into without a competent rival.

Cast your mind back to the PS3’s announcement. Sony, which had just come off the back of the best-selling console of all time with the PS2, revealed that the PlayStation 3 would cost $599.99 and arrive one year after the Xbox 360.

With a lackluster launch lineup and high price point, the PS3 unsurprisingly got off to a poor start, forcing Sony to not only cut the price of the console but to knuckle down and create fantastic exclusives – many of which are the franchises PlayStation gamers know and love today.

The intense competition between the Xbox 360 and PS3 resulted in what many regard as the best console generation ever, as each company was constantly pushing the boundaries, trying to deliver the best games, while keeping prices competitive to attract as many gamers as possible.

Be careful what you wish for

If Microsoft essentially waves the white flag in the console wars, Sony can relax knowing it has the best PS5 games, some of the best Xbox games, and an unassailable lead in terms of hardware sales. Sony won’t have to keep an eye on what Microsoft is doing or improve upon unflattering comparisons when it comes to PS5 vs Xbox Series X. It wins by default.

And while the idea of having one place to play all your games would naturally appeal to anyone, that utopian future only works if Sony and Nintendo offer their games outside of their ecosystems, too. And that will never happen, aside from the odd PC port from Sony.

We need Microsoft, Nintendo, and Sony to continue to push each other to ensure we get the best prices, games, and hardware possible. I sincerely hope that Microsoft’s goal to make more money by putting its games elsewhere doesn’t end up costing Xbox and PlayStation gamers in equal measure.