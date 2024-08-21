Microsoft has announced its new three new Xbox Series X and S consoles will be launching on October 15 and they’re all available to preorder starting now. The disc-less white Xbox Series X is priced at $449.99 while the special edition 2TB Galaxy Black Xbox Series X will retail for $599.99. Lastly, the new 1TB Xbox Series S goes for $349.99.

The limited-edition Galaxy Black Xbox Series X will likely sell out fast so don’t miss out on your chance to get it. It not only features a new star-speckled paint job, it has the largest SSD storage drive Microsoft has ever put in its latest console. The white disc-less Xbox Series X, meanwhile, features the same robot white paint job as the Xbox Series S. While going for Xbox’s all-digital console to preclude you from ever using discs again, it does feature a 1TB drive which would normally cost $499.99 with a regular, black Xbox Series X.

The new Xbox Series S also drops its disc drive but it now features double the storage with a 1TB drive for $50 more than the 512GB console. If you’ve been on the fence about getting Microsoft’s cheaper console, the bigger SDD is a nice get.

Preorders for the three new consoles just open today and again they’ll arrive on October 15. Just in time to play Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl, and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle – though you’ll be able to play that last one on the PS5 Slim and possibly the PS5 Pro later this Fall.

