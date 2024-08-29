(Credit: The Shortcut)

🆕 New details about the PS5 Pro have been revealed and confirmed

👀 The design of the console has also been shared

📏 It’ll look similar to the PS5 Slim but could be thicker and maybe taller

📆 PS5 Pro is still expected to be announced early in September

We know the PS5 Pro is only weeks away from being revealed, but a trusted leaker has shared new details and provided our first look at the console’s design.

Insider billbil-kun, who consistently predicts which PS Plus free games are announced every month, has confirmed on Dealabs that the PS5 Pro will indeed be announced in the first half of September 2024 – which means attendees of the Tokyo Game Show may have a chance to go hands-on with the console.

PS5 Pro design

A sketch of the PS5 Pro’s design based on its retail packaging. (Credit: billbil-kun/Dealabs)

We also got our first look at the PS5 Pro’s design, as billbil-kun shared a sketch based on “the final packing box of the new console”. The PS5 Pro retains many elements of the PS5 Slim, including two USB-C ports and a power button on the front of the console.

The PS5 Pro will include the presence of three black stripes in the middle of the system, and billbil-kun believes that the covers will be removable so the PlayStation 5 Pro can be customized, just like the PS5 Slim.

Expect the PS5 Pro to be thicker and maybe taller than the PlayStation 5 Slim, as Sony will need to make adequate room for heat dissipation and the beefier specs of its souped-up mid-gen machine.

One aspect that hasn’t been confirmed yet is whether the PS5 Pro will have a disc drive. It may follow the same design as the PS5 Slim, which allows users to add a disc drive separately if they’d like. Removing the disc drive could bring the PS5 Pro price down, as it’s predicted to cost $599.99.

The new PS5 won’t come with a different controller, either. So expect the same middling PS5 controller battery life that we’ve grown accustomed to.

A picture of the PS5 Pro, or what many believe is Sony’s new console, was recently shared by legendary designer Hideo Kojima. However, the dev kit of the more powerful console was hidden under a black cover.

PS5 Pro pre-orders could start in September, as the more powerful PlayStation 5 is predicted to release in November. Expect initial demand to be high, a trend that we’ve seen happen with other PlayStation accessories and hardware like the PlayStation Earbuds and PlayStation Portal.

