🫣 The PS5 Pro may be hidden in a new picture from Hideo Kojima

🎮 Kojima is using a console to test his upcoming game, Death Stranding 2

🙈 But the dev kit is covered up with a black material

🤔 This has led many to believe Kojima is hiding the PS5 Pro dev kit

Sony is expected to reveal the PS5 Pro next month, but eagle-eyed users think they may have spotted the new console – or an attempt to hide it.

A new picture has been uploaded by Death Stranding creator Hideo Kojima, which shows a mysteriously covered-up object in the background.

In the picture (thanks, Zuby_Tech), Kojima appears to be using the hidden console to test his upcoming PS5 game, as a USB cable is attached to the system. You can see it circled below.

But is it the PS5 Pro? Most likely. According to Tom Henderson of Insider Gaming, the PS5 Pro dev kit looks identical to the original PlayStation 5 developer kit, which begs the question: why has Kojima decided to cover it up in this instance?

Kojima hasn’t been as cautious in the past, displaying what is undoubtedly a PS5 dev kit in a previously uploaded picture.

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach is also a prime candidate for Sony’s new system. Kojima released a Director’s Cut of Death Stranding for PS5, which included new features and took advantage of the PlayStation 5’s added power over the PlayStation 4.

The PS5 Pro reveal is imminent

Sony reportedly told developers over the summer to get their games “ready” for the PS5 Pro and outlined what criteria a title will need to meet to be classed as PS5 Pro-enhanced.

The biggest upcoming PS5 games will likely be PS5 Pro-enhanced, then, and Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding 2: On the Beach will be no different.

PS5 Pro pre-orders could start in September, as the more powerful PlayStation 5 is predicted to release in November. However, Sony remains tight-lipped, despite countless leaks and reports that point to the console being a sure thing. Hopefully, we won’t have to wait much longer for an official announcement.

