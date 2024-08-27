💰 The PS5 Pro price just got a little easier to predict

👉 It’s almost definitely going to be $599.99

🙅‍♂️ Don’t expect a price cut on the existing PS5 as Sony has raised prices once again

📆 The PS5 Pro is expected to be revealed in September

Sony has given us our best hint yet at the PS5 Pro price after it announced a surprising PlayStation 5 price hike in Japan.

Sony is increasing the price of the PS5 standard and Digital Edition by up to $90 in its native home of Japan on September 2. The new prices will be ¥79,980 (around $550) for the regular PlayStation 5 and ¥72,980 (around $505) for the PS5 Digital Edition.

The PS5 costs $499.99 in the US and the Digital Edition costs $459.99. Thankfully, it doesn’t seem like Sony will hike the price of its console outside of Japan for now.

This isn’t the first time Sony has raised the PS5’s price in Japan and has claimed it’s due to a “challenging external environment, including the current fluctuations in the global economic situation, and the impact it will have on our business.” (Thanks, VGC.)

The latest price increase means the PS5 is $205 and $185 more expensive for each model, respectively, than at launch. And it’s a strong indication that Sony won’t be able to offer the PS5 Pro at a competitively low price.

PS5 Pro price prediction

The PS5 Pro price is predicted to be $599.99, one hundred dollars more expensive than the current model. That’s $100 more than the PS4 Pro launched for, and the arrival of the more powerful PlayStation 4 also resulted in a $100 price cut on the regular PS4.

The same scenario is unlikely to happen as Sony not only raised the price of the PS5 outside of the US, but we didn’t get a permanent price cut when the PS5 Slim was released. It would be a shock if Sony could offer the PS5 Pro for anything less than $599.99, especially as the PSVR 2 is priced at $549.99.

PS5 Pro pre-orders could launch at the end of September, and Sony may show off its new hardware at the Tokyo Game Show 2024. Expect PS5 Pro Enhanced versions of the best PS5 games to be revealed alongside the console.

We got more evidence that the PS5 Pro is imminent at Gamescom 2024, as the console is reportedly an “open secret” according to Wccftech.

A new PlayStation 5 model won’t be the only big reveal during September. Apple’s iPhone 16 launch event takes place on September 9, where four new iPhones are expected along with a new Apple Watch and AirPods. Nintendo could also announce a new dedicated Direct where the Nintendo Switch 2 will be revealed, though we’ll have to wait and see.

Up next: PS5 vs PS5 Pro: how do the two consoles compare?

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.