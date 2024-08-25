PS5 Pro concept image (Image credit: Dall-E)

Although there was no PS5 Pro announcement at Gamescom 2024, Sony’s mid-cycle refresh for its current PlayStation 5 was reportedly the topic of conversation among developers. They’re readying games for its supposed late September reveal.

The PS5 Pro is being labeled an “open secret,” according to journalist Lorenzo Fazio on a live stream hosted by the Italian publication Multiplayer. Citing game developer sources at the Gamescom convention, the information suggests that their game is being delayed to take advantage of the imminent PS5 Pro launch window.

The PS5 Pro is expected to have smoother performance than the PS5, making new games – and the existing best PS5 games – look even better. It’s shaping up to offer the same results as the PS4 to PS4 Pro upgrade from eight years ago.

This backs up PS5 Pro pre-order rumors

The fact that PS5 Pro was an “open secret” means we could indeed see PS5 Pro pre-orders launch at the end of September. That’s one week after the iPhone 16 release date, so the tech news cycle will be ready to shift to something even newer.

The Shortcut has confirmed that Sony will attend the Tokyo Game Show 2024 in Japan with the expectation that it’ll reveal its new PS5 console with beefier specs. So far, Sony’s official schedule only lists Astro Bot, Monster Hunter Wilds, and Death Stranding 2: On the Beach. There’s room for Sony’s own version of a “One more thing” announcement before TGS 2024 kicks off.

If you’re looking to take PlayStation games on the go, you’ll have to wait another year for Sony’s rumored PSP 2 handheld. If that launches like rumors suggest, it’ll go head-to-head with the Nintendo Switch 2, which is also said to be coming in 2025.