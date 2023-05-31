Diablo 4 continues 2023’s trend of monster releases and is yet another game that will have fans salivating after reading the sheer number of positive review scores.

Like Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Street Fighter 6, Diablo 4 has achieved an impressive OpenCritic score of 89 after 75 critic reviews, and a whopping 99% of reviewers recommend picking up the dungeon crawling, action RPG.

Diablo 4’s critical consensus is a huge improvement over Diablo 3, which ended up with a score of 79 with only 68% of critics recommending the game. Here’s what reviewers had to say about Diablo 4.

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: Diablo 4 reviews

😈 Diablo 4 is a hit with reviewers

👍 The game has an OpenCritic score of 89

😮 Almost every reviewer recommends playing the game

📆 Diablo 4 is out on June 6 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S and PC

IGN called Diablo 4 a “stunning sequel with near perfect endgame and progression design that makes it absolutely excruciating to put down”.

GamesRadar+ gave Diablo 4 a perfect score, saying: “After sacrificing nearly 100 hours of my life to Diablo 4, I’ve barely scratched the surface of what it has to offer”.

Windows Central was also smitten with Diablo 4, going as far as to argue it “may be Blizzard’s best ever-game and that’s a really tough legacy to live up to. Immaculate storytelling meets stunning art, polished, bug-free gameplay, atop endlessly customizable combat with the promise of dozens, maybe hundreds of hours of content”.

GameSpot wasn’t quite as enamored with Diablo 4 but noted how the game has improved on past iterations. “Diablo 4 surprisingly moving and engrossing story encapsulates gameplay systems that have learned all the right lessons from entries past”.

With so many big blockbuster games still to come this year, including Final Fantasy 16, Starfield, and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, 2023 is shaping up to be a stellar year for game releases. I’m particularly curious to see how Starfield performs with critics and gamers alike, as I honestly think Starfield is destined to fail due to the weight of expectations placed upon it.

After seeing so many titles released with bugs and game-breaking issues, it’s pleasing to see that recent releases aren’t exhibiting any glaring issues – though we’ll know for sure once consumers get their hands on them. Still, I remain of the belief that it’s time to stop buying video games at launch unless it’s from a developer that has a proven track record for quality.

Diablo 4 releases on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC on June 6.