Fighting fans are in for a treat this year with the arrival of Street Fighter 6, Tekken 8, and Mortal Kombat 1. And it appears that Capcom’s historic fighting game has laid down an impressive marker for the rest to beat.

Street Fighter 6 is currently sitting on an OpenCritic score of 92 after 64 critic reviews. What’s more, 98% of critics recommend the game. That’s a significant improvement over Street Fighter 5, which was exclusive to PS4 and PC, and ended up with a final rating of 75 with only 48% of critics recommending the game.

Eurogamer thoroughly enjoyed Capcom’s latest entry in its long-running series, awarding the game four stars out of five, saying: “Street Fighter 6 rights the wrongs of its predecessor while dragging the famous fighting game franchise kicking and screaming into the modern era”.

GameSpot was even more impressed with Street Fighter 6, giving the game 9/10. “Capcom’s flagship fighter is back in form with intricate but approachable fighting mechanics and a feature-rich package”.

Destructoid felt similarly, saying, “Street Fighter 6 is one of the very best entries in the series history” and Push Square called Street Fighter 6 “an absolute humdinger of a sequel”.

XboxEra noted the significance of the series returning to Xbox after Street Fighter 6, and said “Xbox players have had to wait a long time for Street Fighter to come back to the platform, and luckily got the best iteration yet.”

While I’m not a massive fan of fighting games these days, mostly due to the number of hours you need to invest to become competitive online, it’s great to see one of video games’ most beloved series going from strength to strength. Street Fighter 6 also continues Capcom’s record as being one of the most reliable publishers out there.

For many, Street Fighter 6 will become one of the best PS5 games or best Xbox Series X games and should keep fighting fans entertained for many months – if not years – to come. We’ll have to wait and see whether Tekken 8 and Mortal Kombat 1 can dethrone Street Fighter 6 as the best fighting game of the year when they release later this year.