🆕 Microsoft is still committed to making new Xbox consoles

🤷‍♂️ That’s despite a new advert that says you don’t need an Xbox

👀 Microsoft promised we’ll also see other Xbox devices

😣 Unlike Sony, Microsoft hasn’t released a Slim or Pro version of its consoles this generation

Microsoft’s CEO of Gaming, Phil Spencer, has assured Xbox fans that there will “definitely” be more consoles in the future, as well as “other devices.”

It comes after Microsoft launched a new marketing campaign called, “This is an Xbox”, where the messaging is very much that you don’t need a console anymore to enjoy playing Xbox games. Predictably, that hasn’t gone down well with everyone.

While you’ve been able to play Xbox games on PC, your phone, and via the cloud for quite some time, Microsoft clearly wants to hammer home the message that you don’t need to buy its console if you want to enjoy the best Xbox games.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, Spencer explained the decision behind the new ad and what it means for Xbox as a whole.

“It’s an interesting topic because as we look at the brand, as we’re changing the brand, [it] means something different,” Spencer said. “It literally was a box when it first launched. It was the Direct X box. What it’s grown into now is more accessibility. Xbox isn’t just one device, Xbox is on your smart TV, Xbox is on your PC, Xbox is on your phone, and we’re in the middle of that transition.”

Microsoft has seen Xbox hardware drop almost every financial quarter recently, though its gaming revenue, boosted by Xbox Game Pass, has continued to record healthy results. The lack of hardware sales is something Spencer recognizes, though it doesn’t seem to concern him.

“Our biggest growth in Xbox players is on PC and cloud,” he said. “The console space all up isn’t growing, across all of them. We love those customers, but in terms of continuing to expand and grow Xbox, it’s about PC, it’s about cloud, and it’s about making our games more available in more places.”

Despite basically saying consoles aren’t a priority these days, Spencer is committed to developing new devices in the future, which could include an Xbox handheld. He also touched on the recently released PS5 Pro and why Microsoft hasn’t made a new, mid-gen console of its own.

“We’ll definitely do more consoles in the future, and other devices,” Spencer said. “We think about hardware that can create unique value for our players or creators on our platform. We don’t need to do incremental hardware for our own benefit. Does a new device really give you a unique experience on screen in some way? [It’s] less like the old days, going from the original Xbox to 360; that was standard definition to high definition. Now, [it’s] harder to show the benefits.”

Even though a massive Xbox leak suggested Microsoft would release an Xbox Series X Slim, the console never materialized. Instead, Microsoft opted to release new storage variants, a digital-only white Xbox Series X, and a special edition 2TB model.

With Nintendo gearing up to release the Nintendo Switch 2 and Sony working on a PS6 and possibly a PSP 2, Microsoft will have to make sure the new Xbox console is worth owning when it’s eventually revealed.

