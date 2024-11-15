👏 The Xbox Series X is belatedly being praised

The Xbox Series X might have failed to hit the heights Microsoft wanted, but one of the console’s many strengths is now being highlighted by the PS5 Pro’s release.

There are plenty of overlooked Xbox Series X features that don’t get enough credit. Quick Resume always springs to mind first, as it allows you to jump back into multiple games in just a few seconds. Xbox Play Anywhere is also fantastic for those who play on console and PC, and Microsoft’s commitment to backwards compatibility has been admirable this generation.

However, now that the PS5 Pro is in the hands of consumers (check out our PS5 Pro hands-on review to see what we think), the console’s bare bones unboxing experience has left some people feeling underwhelmed.

The premium priced console arrives in a thin, easily ripped cardboard sleeve, and inside lies a plain, unassuming white box. You’ll also find some cheap plastic pegs that act as a stand, as you’ll need to pay $29.99 if you want to stand the console up vertically.

It’s led reviewers to recall just how well-designed Microsoft’s Xbox Series X unboxing experience is, and it’s something which I also enjoyed.

As Eurogamer points out in a recent PS5 Pro article, “The Xbox Series X box gives the impression of luxury, but the PS5 Pro box feels like you've bought a refurb. Inside is a tiny bag containing two plastic feet that I almost threw away, which bizarrely fit right in the centre of the console so it can sit horizontally. It's not sturdy in any way, but it does at least sit there. This thing doesn't exactly make you feel special.”

There’s a reason I took a picture of the Xbox Series X when I unboxed it back in 2020 and not the PS5. (Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

It might seem like a trivial thing, but when you’re spending $700 on what is supposed to be a “pro” upgrade, you’d have hoped Sony would have wanted consumers to feel like they were opening up something exciting and luxurious.

The PS5 Pro’s uninspiring box has nothing to do with sustainability concerns, either, as Microsoft’s packaging is just as environmentally friendly as Sony’s. I was also impressed by how Meta neatly packages its headsets during my Meta Quest 3S review. It just feels like Sony went for the cheapest and easiest option with little thought.

While most people will open up the PS5 Pro and bin the box without a second thought, unboxing a new console is something that should be a memorable experience. I still fondly remember how the Wii divided its parts into two conveniently numbered trays, for example.

As consoles become more and more like PCs every day, it's crucial not to lose the little magic that made them special in the first place. For all of Microsoft’s missteps in recent years with the Xbox brand, it definitely got this aspect right.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.