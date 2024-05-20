📆 The next Xbox console could be released in late 2026

Microsoft might be gearing up to launch the next Xbox console in 2026, beating Sony’s PS6 to retail.

The claim comes from a Call of Duty data miner (thanks, Insider Gaming), who also thinks Microsoft will launch its console alongside the newest entry in Activision’s multi-million-selling franchise.

“Hearing from trusted sources that the next Xbox is planned to be released in late 2026,” The Ghost of Hope posted on X. “Very likely that COD2026 is a day one release for it.”

Sony is widely expected to launch the PS6 in 2027, which could give Microsoft up to a year’s head start to capture the hearts and minds of gamers. It’s a similar strategy to the Xbox 360, which is still Microsoft’s most successful console to date.

We know that Microsoft is working on a new Xbox console and that it will deliver “the biggest technological leap ever in a generation”, according to Xbox president Sarah Bond.

Launching a new console in tandem with the latest Call of Duty seems like a recipe for success, especially as Call of Duty will come to Xbox Game Pass which will undoubtedly lead to an uptick in subscribers for Microsoft’s popular service.

Microsoft also appears to be avoiding a mid-gen refresh of its console this time around. Sony is set to launch the PS5 Pro this year, but it’s unclear whether Microsoft will follow suit. The plans to create an Xbox Series X Slim were leaked last year and a white all-digital Xbox Series X was also spotted. However, we’re still waiting for an official announcement from Microsoft.

A new Xbox could stifle the appeal of PS5 Pro, too, as Sony’s console is bound to be popular choice for those looking to get the best experience when playing GTA 6. If players know a truly next-generational console is on the horizon, they may be tempted to wait before picking up a PlayStation 5 Pro.

Either way, releasing the next Xbox console ahead of a new PlayStation makes sense. Microsoft has been trounced by Sony’s PS5 when it comes to sales, even though the consoles are very similar on paper. Microsoft needs to find a way to differentiate itself from the competition, and that might be as simple as getting the next Xbox on store shelves first, just like it did with the Xbox 360.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.