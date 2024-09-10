🤔 It looks like more cameos are coming to Astro Bot in future DLC

Astro Bot could be getting more cute cameos from other video game franchises as DLC in the future.

As spotted by VGC, the game’s credits include various shout-outs to several companies whose characters are not in the game, including Ubisoft. The credits mention Ubisoft three times, and specifically thank the French publisher for including Assassin’s Creed, Beyond Good & Evil, and Rayman, even though none of these characters are featured in the game.

The credits also mention Croc, which is getting a remaster, Worms, Stellar Blade, and Rise of the Ronin. Again, no characters from these franchises appear as cameo bots in the game, suggesting they could arrive in some DLC in the future.

Developer Team Asobi has already suggested that Astro Bot could receive new challenge levels and a speedrun mode. VGC visited the Japanese studio and saw a presentation that said the developer plans to add 10 challenge levels and 5 speedrun levels post-release.

More content for Astro Bot would certainly be welcome. In my Astro Bot review, I criticized the game’s fairly short run time as it only took me around eight hours to reach the end credits, despite rescuing over 223 out of the 300 bots available and the vast majority of puzzle pieces. Completionists will get another three to four hours of playtime, which helps, but more content would go a long way to making one of the best PS5 games even better.

Astro Bot is unlikely to benefit much from Sony’s upcoming PS5 Pro that will be announced today during a ‘technical presentation’. The game already looks absolutely gorgeous, boasting a rock-solid frame rate and some mind-boggling use of physics.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.