Be under no illusions: the PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary console will be incredibly difficult to buy when pre-orders go live. Only a few thousand people will be fortunate to own Sony’s limited edition PlayStation 5 Pro as only 12,300 units are being made and demand will be extraordinarily high, despite the PS5 Pro Anniversary Edition price tag.

However, as they say, when it comes to any lottery-style draw you’ve got to “be in it to win it”, but don’t make this easy PS5 Pro 30th anniversary pre-order mistake.

We’ve already shared our PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary Collection pre-order tips, but it’s worth reiterating point number two: you’ll need a PlayStation Network account.

As the PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary bundle is being sold exclusively through the PlayStation Direct Store, you won’t be able to preorder one if you haven’t signed up to Sony’s online service.

The last thing you want to do is log onto PlayStation Direct on September 26 and waste time creating a new account. It’s safe to say by the time you’re finished, thousands of others will have already checked out and the console will be gone.

The good news is that you don’t have to have a paid account. Even though signing up for PlayStation Plus has its perks, like online play and three PS Plus free games every month, a basic no thrills account will do the job.

How to set up a PlayStation Network account

Signing up for PSN is easy. On your web browser head to Account Management and select ‘Create New Account’. Enter your details and preferences and select ‘Next’ on each screen. Once that’s done, you’ll need to verify your email address. Follow the instructions and you’re good to go.

If you want to create a PSN account on your PS5 or PS4 console, PS5 owners need to select the profile picture on the home screen, select Switch User > Add User > Get Started. Next, select ‘Create an Account’ from the sign-in screen and enter the necessary information. Check your email for a verification email and follow the instructions.

For PS4, it’s a similar but slightly different process. Press and hold the PS button to reveal the quick menu then select Power > Switch User > New User > Create a User. Follow the on-screen prompts and enter the necessary information to create your PlayStation Network account. You’ll need to verify your email address, so check your email to complete the process.

It’s also worth signing in to PlayStation Direct before September 26. Any precious seconds you can save could make all the difference, so save yourself that extra step and sign in before the PS5 Pro pre-order date.

Another pro tip is to receive instant alerts when the PS5 Pro Anniversary edition is in stock. Follow Matt Swider on X – and turn on notifications. It’ll look like this:

It’s important to note that the PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary release date is later than the standard PlayStation 5 Pro. The limited edition console releases on November 21, while the normal PS5 Pro is out on November 7.

The price discrepancy between the two is also worth pointing out. The PS5 Pro is $699.99 while the PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary console could cost more than $1,000. That’s a lot of money to part ways with, but expect any scalpers who get their hands on the system to charge a lot more.

Don’t forget: even if you miss out on the PS5 Pro Anniversary Edition, there’s still a limited edition PS5 DualSense controller, PS5 DualSense Edge controller, and PlayStation Portal that you can buy, though most people will have their eyes on the biggest prize.

Sony has announced 13 PS5 Pro enhanced games so far, but hopefully, we’ll hear about how the new PlayStation 5 will improve other PS5 games soon.

