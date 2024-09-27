(Credit: Karolina Kaboompics)

🥲 Unsurprisingly, people are listing the PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary Edition for crazy money

🤯 Listings are going for more than 400% over MSRP

🤷‍♂️ The PS5 Slim 30th Anniversary Edition console and controller are also going for far more than they actually cost

🚨 Don’t overpay: Walmart will have the PS5 Pro, 30th Anniversary PS5 Slim, and controller in stock on October 10

Walmart: PS5 Pro pre-order page

The PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary Edition sold out at breakneck speed, though we’re thankful some of our followers were able to obtain Sony’s special console.

As we’ve come to expect from any hardware launch where supply is finite and demand is seemingly infinite, not everyone has purchased the PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary Edition intending to use it.

A quick search on eBay reveals that resellers and scalpers are already listing the PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary for frankly ridiculous amounts, with some asking for over $5,000. That’s a 400% markup on the PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary Edition price of $999.99.

However, the limited edition PS5 Pro isn’t the only console going for silly money on eBay. The PS5 Slim Digital Edition 30th Anniversary Edition has also been listed for an eye-watering amount, with resellers hoping someone will pay over $1,000 for a console that was $499.99.

Even the PS5 30th Anniversary controller is being resold for significantly more than its $74.99 price tag by some optimistic scalpers. But even if money’s no object, there’s another PS5 Pro pre-order opportunity on the way.

Don’t pay over the odds for the PS5 Anniversary Edition or PS5 Pro

While there’s zero chance Sony will release more PS5 Pro Anniversary Edition consoles – only 12,300 were made – the PS5 Slim Anniversary Edition goes on sale at Walmart on October 10, so even if you missed out, there’s another great opportunity to get the custom console without paying over the odds.

The standard PS5 Pro will also be up for grabs, which suddenly looks like surprisingly good value at $699.99 due to the sheer greed of eBay resellers.

Walmart: PS5 Pro pre-order page

Sony has slowly announced more PS5 Pro enhanced games since the console was first revealed. Those with a capable display can enjoy a small list of 8K PS5 Pro games thanks to the power of the PlayStation 5 Pro.

