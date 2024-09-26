Walmart will have the next PS5 Pro pre-order and also open up PS5 Slim 30th Anniversary console. But it won’t have the limited-edition PS5 Pro.

🌟 Walmart starts PS5 Pro and PS Slim 30th Anniversary pre-orders in two weeks

📆 The next PS5 Pro pre-order date and time is October 10 at 10am ET / 7am PT

🎮 The PS5 DualSense 30th Anniversary wireless controller may also restock

🙅‍♂️ None of the 12,300 PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary consoles are expected

If you’re looking for the PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary Collection, I have good news and bad news for you, according to the official PlayStation Direct store. The bad news is that Sony’s official online shopping portal is sold out of the limited-edition console this morning. The 12,300 PS5 Pro consoles went out of stock in just five minutes.

The good news is Walmart will restock PS5 Pro on October 10. It’ll also have the PS5 Slim Digital 30th Anniversary Collection bundle and likely more PS5 DualSense wireless controllers in stock (it sold some of those today but quickly sold out).

How to get PS5 Pro pre-order alerts before it sells out again

You’ll be able to buy the $699 PS5 Pro or the $499 PS5 Slim Digital 30th Anniversary consoles from Walmart without waiting in a PlayStation Direct virtual queue. However, I should note you won’t be able to get the coveted PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary bundle that everyone wants or the PS5 DualSense Edge 30th Anniversary wireless controller.

Walmart was the first store in the US to reveal the PS5 Pro box on its pre-order page (Image credit: Walmart)

Walmart PS5 Pro pre-order

PS5 Pro ($699)

PS5 Digital 30th Anniversary $499

PS5 DualSense controller 30th Anniversary $74

A handful of subscribers of The Shortcut were able to pre-order the rare PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary Edition from PlayStation Direct today by following our 13-step guide and by following Matt Swider on X with notifications on. We’ll have the same system in place for when Walmart opens up PS5 Pro pre-orders.

While PlayStation Direct sold out of the PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary bundle, it took over an hour for the PS5 Slim with the same PS1-themed makeover to sell out. So, chances are you’ll be able to buy a PS5 Slim 30th Anniversary console at Walmart in two weeks when Sony’s exclusive pre-order window ends. That’s if you’re OK with having a non-PS5 Pro edition of the limited-edition video game console.

