🤔 The PS5 Pro still hasn’t sold out in the US, UK, and across Europe

🤷‍♂️ Sony’s new $699.99 console is widely available

💰 The high price and lack of a disc drive may be the main reasons people haven’t bought a PS5 Pro

👉 However, the PS4 Pro also didn’t sell out even though it cost $399.99

Walmart: PS5 Pro pre-order page

Pre-orders for the PS5 Pro and the PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary Edition went live on September 26. And while the limited edition variant of Sony’s new console sold out in minutes, the standard PlayStation 5 Pro is still available.

That doesn’t necessarily mean consumers have turned their noses up at Sony’s more powerful PS5. The PS4 Pro, despite costing $399.99, also didn’t sell out when it launched.

However, we’re used to seeing Sony’s hardware get snapped up as soon as pre-orders are announced. The PlayStation Portal, PlayStation Earbuds for PS5, PSVR 2 PC adapter, and many of the best PS5 controller colors have sold out immediately, but PS5 Pro has bucked the trend.

Sony’s PS5 Slim 30th Anniversary Edition has also proven popular, as the homage to the classic PlayStation quickly sold out at PlayStation Direct. Thankfully, Walmart will stock the 30th Anniversary Collection on October 10 at 10am ET / 7am PT.

Why hasn’t the PS5 Pro sold out?

It’s easy to see why the PlayStation Pro 5 is still available. The console’s $699.99 price is the biggest culprit, and many have expressed their disappointment that the PS5 Pro doesn’t include a disc drive.

Sony also hasn’t done a great job highlighting how PS5 Pro enhanced games are superior to what players have already experienced and failed to mention that Gran Turismo 7 is one of the few 8K PS5 Pro games in its initial announcement presentation.

Still, the PS5 Pro will appeal to those who want the best console experience possible and we may see an uptick in orders after it’s released on November 7. The new console improves the resolution and frame rate of many of the best PS5 games and allows developers to add more ray tracing support.

That might not appeal to those who are already happy with the PS5, but depending on what Rockstar does, GTA 6 is still the game that could get people to pick up Sony’s more powerful PlayStation 5 if the differences are stark.

