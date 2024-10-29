(Credit: The Shortcut)

🤫 Sony has quietly announced a PS5 30th Anniversary Edition restock

🚨 More stock goes live today at the PlayStation Direct Store

⏰ The website says to check back from 9am PDT

🙏 This could be your last chance to get the limited edition bundle

PlayStation Direct: PS5 30th Anniversary

You’ll have another chance to get the PS5 30th Anniversary Edition console, as new stock will go live today at the PlayStation Direct store.

As spotted by reliable insider billbil-kun, a fresh wave of PS5 Slim 30th Anniversary bundles will be available at 9am PDT / 12pm EDT today. A message on the US PlayStation Direct website says, “Please check back on October 29th from 9am PDT.”

(Credit: The Shortcut)

Unfortunately, those in the UK and Europe are out of luck, and we definitely won’t see the PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary bundle return. Sony limited the production of PS5 Pro consoles to 12,300 units.

The limited edition PS5 Slim console, which is inspired by the design of the original PlayStation, sold out fast. Restocks at Walmart, Best Buy, Amazon, and Target offered buyers another chance to secure the PS5 30th Anniversary Console, but once again, customers quickly purchased all the units.

The PlayStation 5 30th Anniversary console comes with the PS5 30th Anniversary Controller, vertical stand and a disc drive cover. It also comes with some unique accessories and a very cool USB-C cable styled like the old wired controller ports. If you’re interested, it costs $499.99.

Remember, you’ll need a PlayStation Network Account to order the PS5 30th Anniversary console. It’s worth following our PS5 30th Anniversary pre-order tips to give yourself the best chance of success, too.

If you’re lucky enough to get the PS5 30th Anniversary Edition console, you can expect the console to arrive on November 29. It’s unclear whether other retailers will receive more stock, so this could be your last chance to get Sony’s limited edition PlayStation 5.

Up next: PS5 Pro updates are rolling out now for enhanced games

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.