Microsoft has revealed the next batch of games heading to Xbox Game Pass, and there’s one standout title among them.

Redfall is the biggest release in this batch. Arkane’s long-awaited vampire shooter is releasing on May 2 and looks to be a significant departure from the studio’s previous work. Set across an open world, it places a big emphasis on co-op, although we can expect lots of gadgetry and the other immersive sim staples the studio has become known for.

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: Xbox Game Pass

😮 Microsoft has revealed the next bunch of Xbox Game Pass titles

🦇 Redfall is this month’s big hitter

☕ It’ll be joined by a few smaller titles, including Coffee Talk Episode 2

🤔 Let’s hope 30fps doesn’t drag down the vampire shooter

After a delay last year, Redfall was finally given a release date during the first Xbox Developer Direct showcase back in January. It also caused something of a stir last week when Arkane revealed it will be locked to only 30fps on Xbox consoles at launch, with a higher frame rate Performance Mode set to release sometime down the line.

It’s not unusual for Xbox games to include two graphics modes, and many of the best Xbox Series X games have done so in recent years. But it is unusual for a big-budget console exclusive to release with only one and promise a second is on the way, especially as 60fps gaming was touted as a big feature of the latest console generation.

Joining Redfall will be Coffee Talk Episode 2, a sequel to the touching 2020 visual novel. It’s styled as a “talking simulator”, and that’s pretty accurate. A chilled-out, dialogue-heavy game that mixes coffee with listening to characters’ problems, it’s quite zen, and the dash of magical realism looks greater in this second game.

Minecraft Legends is also now available to Xbox Game Pass subscribers. It didn’t click with every critic in our Minecraft Legends review roundup, but it seems like it’s still worth a spin.

Here’s every game heading to Game Pass in the next couple of weeks:

⛏ Minecraft Legends (Cloud, Console, and PC) – available today

☕ Coffee Talk Episode 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – April 20

⚔ Medieval Dynasty (Xbox One) – April 20

🌲 Homestead Arcana (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – April 21

⛰ Cassette Beasts (PC) – April 26

🥊 BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle (Cloud, Console, and PC) – April 27

🕵️‍♀️ The Last Case of Benedict Fox (Console and PC) – April 27

🦇 Redfall (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – May 2

The second DLC for Vampire Survivors, Tides of the Foscari, is also already available, as well as an update to Microsoft Flight Simulator.

You’ve also got less than two weeks to get your fill of Tetris before the best version of the block-dropping puzzler leaves the platform. Of course, if you’re not already subbed, use our Xbox Game Pass discount code for a saving.