(Credit: Enhance Games)

Microsoft has revealed the next bunch of games leaving Xbox Game Pass, and there’s one big casualty among them.

Alongside this month’s Xbox Game Pass additions, the multiplayer tetromino extravaganza Tetris Effect: Connected is dropping off the subscription service in 13 days. And that’s quite a blow.

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: Tetris Effect

😭 Tetris Effect: Connected is leaving Xbox Game Pass in 13 days

🕹 It’s the best way to play the classic game

🎮 It’s been on Game Pass since it launched in 2020

🙌 Do yourself a favor and take it for a spin

As well as the classic Tetris game mode, albeit one that’s received a serious spruce-up since the game’s first iteration, Connected includes various co-op and competitive multiplayer modes that add a bit of chaos to the block-dropping.

The visuals are also extraordinary, with the main grid rotating through styles and illustrations, and frankly gorgeous particle effects and animations framing the main screen.

Tetris Effect: Connected has been available on Xbox Game Pass since it launched in 2020 after the original, pared-down Tetris Effect launched as a PS4 exclusive in 2018. That older version already changed up the typical Tetris flavor with a leveling system and a couple of fresh mechanics, but it wasn’t until the Connected update launched for current-gen consoles in 2020 that it went into the extreme.

If you haven’t already tried it out, you owe it to yourself to give it a go sometime in the next 13 days. Frankly, it’s the best way to enjoy the classic game today. If you’re not already subscribed to Xbox Game Pass, you can always use our Xbox Game Pass discount code to grab membership on the cheap. You can also save 20% on Tetris Effect: Connected while it’s still part of Xbox Game Pass.

If you’ve bagged Sony’s next-gen VR headset, though, you’re also in luck. Tetris: Effect Connected was one of the PSVR 2 games to release for the headset at launch. Adam was so impressed, he picked it as one of the top PSVR 2 games you need to play and thought it did a great job of showing off the PSVR 2 specs, including its OLED screen.

The timing of its Game Pass departure feels somewhat strange, given the Tetris moving just hit Apple TV. Closer to a Cold War thriller than a typical biopic, it might get you in the mood for a bit of block-busting puzzling.