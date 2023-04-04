Microsoft has revealed the next bundle of games heading to Xbox Game Pass, and it’s a varied lot after last month’s Dead Space-heavy line-up.

Top of the list of Ghostwire: Tokyo. The psychedelic J-horror released last year on PS5 and PC, and is now making its way to Xbox. Set in a paranormal Tokyo, you’re left to dish psychic martial arts attacks against various demons by spinning magical hand gestures. This Xbox version also comes with the Spider’s Thread update, adding new abilities, challenges and areas to explore in its semi-open world.

Following Ghostwire: Tokyo is Minecraft Legends. A real-time strategy game, it looks to be doing at least a little more than simply wearing the clothes of Minecraft. Like the original game, maps are auto-generated and span multiple biomes and skirmishes follow a day-night cycle. Also, the main enemies are Piglins, which is just hilariously cute.

Also coming this month is roguelike indie hit Loop Hero, which challenges you to train a brave hero by strategically placing enemies, traps and obstacles along their never-ending path, without accidentally killing them in the process.

Here’s everything that will be hitting Game Pass this month:

➰ Loop Hero (Console and PC) – Available now

🚒 Iron Brigade (Cloud and Console) – April 6

👻 Ghostwire: Tokyo (Cloud, Console and PC) – April 12

🏑 NHL 23 (Console) – April 13

⛏ Minecraft Legends (Cloud, Console and PC) – April 18

As usual, a few games will also be leaving the platform. Life is Strange: True Colors is a standout narrative adventure game and exploration-survival game The Long Dark has also earned a reputation for its haunting atmosphere. You have until April 15 to play the following:

👨‍👩‍👦‍👦 Life is Strange: True Colors (Cloud, Console, and PC)

🎣 Moonglow Bay (Cloud, Console, and PC)

🔫 Panzer Corps II (PC)

👽 Rainbow Six Extraction (Cloud, Console, and PC)

⚔ The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk (Cloud, Console, and PC)

🌨 The Long Dark (Cloud, Console, and PC)

🤖 The Riftbreaker (Cloud, Console, and PC)

