Microsoft has unveiled the next batch of games coming to Xbox Game Pass, and it makes for very happy reading indeed.

Topping the list are Dead Space 2 and Dead Space 3, which are especially timely given the release of the well-received Dead Space remake last month. Publisher EA hasn’t yet revealed any plans to give the sequels a glow-up, but at just over ten years old they still hold up pretty well. If you’ve just finished Isaac Clarke’s first Necormorph-filled adventure, it’s worth hopping into his next.

Alongside those survival horror picks comes Civilization 6. While the sixth entry in the classic turn-based strategy series never quite reached the popularity of Civilization 5, it’s still a fantastic sandbox experience and one that’s accessible to players who usually shy away from the genre. This is very much an ‘easy to learn, difficult to master’ type of game.

Multiplayer Viking survival game Valheim will also be joining Microsoft’s popular subscription service. The game’s still in early access (so is listed as a “Game Preview”) but is already packed with content. Valheim took off when it was released back in 2021 for its procedurally generated worlds inspired by Norse mythology that leans into the silly side of the survival genre.

Although not a long list, it’s full of greats and once again shows that while Xbox Game Pass may not be good for game sales, it isn’t half bad for players. If you’re yet to subscribe, use our Xbox Game Pass discount code for a bit of money off.

As usual, a bunch of titles will also be leaving the platform. You have until March 15 to play them: