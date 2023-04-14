Minecraft may still be one of the most popular games out there, but we’re seeing more spin-offs in the game’s unique universe appear. Following the Diablo-like Minecraft Dungeons is the action strategy game, Minecraft Legends. But can it capture the charm and ingenuity the blocky-building game is known for?

After 15 reviews on Opencritc, the game has a score of 74, which isn’t bad by any means. However, only 50% of critics would currently recommend the game – hardly a ringing endorsement.

Minecraft Legends is free for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers, and you can save on an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 12 month subscription with our discount code.

Minecraft Legends review roundup

PC Gamer wasn’t impressed by Minecraft Legends, awarding it a score of 50 out of 100. “Minecraft Legends captures the flavor of standard Minecraft well: the action strategy spinoff has a new but familiar art style, a colorful world full of creatures, and a procedural map to explore. It doesn't bring along Minecraft's substance, though, and the result is a genre mashup that's disappointing as an action game and as a strategy game.

GGRecon felt similarly, though were a bit more generous with their score of 3 stars out of 5. “Nothing in Minecraft Legends is entirely unique, and its most memorable aspects are its commitment to the series’ art direction and its PvP matches. Between the two, there’s a formulaic campaign that feels like a fun social space in co-op but lacking in variety and direction when played solo. It’s Minecraft, but not as you know it - for better and worse.”

God is a Geek was far more impressed with Minecraft Legends, however, and gave the game 9 out of 10. “Minecraft Legends is a fantastic strategy title that has more layers to it than I expected. When you begin to understand the systems at play, you’re free to be as creative as you want. The interface is easy to get to grips with, and the scale of some of the bigger battles is like nothing I’ve seen before. Mojang has managed to give players of all skills and ages a way to enjoy what many understand about the franchise, yet give a much different twist on the gameplay.”

I’ve never actually played the original Minecraft, but I did have fun with Minecraft Dungeons. Minecraft Legends could be a success, despite the average reviews, simply because it’s accessible via Xbox Game Pass and has a huge following thanks to the success of the original game.

