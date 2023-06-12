Starfield Constellation Edition: price, where to buy and what's included
If you're excited about Starfield then the Constellation Edition should be on your radar
Starfield is shaping up to offer players a frightening amount of content when it releases on September 6 and – as we’ve come to expect from the biggest game launches – there are various editions to choose from.
The big one, though, is the Starfield Constellation Edition. It comes with some exclusive goodies that you won’t find in the other versions, and an actual working watch that’s featured in the game. Let’s break down what’s inside.
Starfield Constellation Edition: price and what’s included
The Starfield Constellation Edition costs $299.99 for the Xbox Series X|S and PC version, which is the same price as the white Xbox Series S, but $50 cheaper than the new black Xbox Series S that comes with a 1TB SSD.
The reason why the Starfield Constellation Edition is so expensive is that it comes with the following physical items:
Starfield Chronomark Watch, which is featured in the game
Watch case
Constellation patch
Steelbook display case
Credit Stick with Laser-Etched Game Code
The Starfield Constellation also includes some digital content. Here’s what you get:
Starfield base game
Shattered Space Story Expansion (upon release)
Up to 5 days early access
Access to Starfield Digital Artbook & Original Soundtrack
Constellation Skin Pack: Equinox Laser Rifle, Spacesuit, Helmet and Boost Pack
Old Mars Skin Pack: Laser Cutter, Deep Mining Helmet and Deep Mining Pack
That’s a lot of bang for your buck, then, and it’s worth noting that the Starfield Chronomark Watch is a fully functional smartwatch that can connect with your phone and display notifications. The watch case is also impressive, which is inspired by the cases astronauts used in the Apollo era to bring back samples from the moon.
Starfield Constellation Edition: where to buy
If you’d like to own the Starfield Constellation Edition for yourself, you’ll want to act fast. It’s already sold out at retailers like Walmart, Best Buy and GameStop but more stock could be released over the coming months. You can also sign up for notifications at some stores so you know when it’s back in stock.
Here’s where to buy the Starfield Constellation Edition:
Xbox
Buy it from Best Buy - $299.99
Buy it from Walmart - $299.99
Buy it from GameStop - $299.99 (Pro members only)
Buy it from the Bethesda Gear Store - $299.98
PC
Buy it from Best Buy - $299.99
Buy it from Walmart - $299.99
Buy it from the Bethesda Gear Store - $299.98
Buy it from Amazon - $299.99
Don’t forget to followon Twitter for the latest updates when it comes to stock drops, as well as for some exclusive deals. You can also buy the Starfield Xbox controller right now, as well as the Starfield Xbox Wireless Headset.
The Shortcut is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.