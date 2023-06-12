Starfield is shaping up to offer players a frightening amount of content when it releases on September 6 and – as we’ve come to expect from the biggest game launches – there are various editions to choose from.

The big one, though, is the Starfield Constellation Edition. It comes with some exclusive goodies that you won’t find in the other versions, and an actual working watch that’s featured in the game. Let’s break down what’s inside.

Starfield Constellation Edition: price and what’s included

The Starfield Constellation Edition costs $299.99 for the Xbox Series X|S and PC version, which is the same price as the white Xbox Series S, but $50 cheaper than the new black Xbox Series S that comes with a 1TB SSD.

The reason why the Starfield Constellation Edition is so expensive is that it comes with the following physical items:

Starfield Chronomark Watch, which is featured in the game

Watch case

Constellation patch

Steelbook display case

Credit Stick with Laser-Etched Game Code

The Starfield Constellation also includes some digital content. Here’s what you get:

Starfield base game

Shattered Space Story Expansion (upon release)

Up to 5 days early access

Access to Starfield Digital Artbook & Original Soundtrack

Constellation Skin Pack: Equinox Laser Rifle, Spacesuit, Helmet and Boost Pack

Old Mars Skin Pack: Laser Cutter, Deep Mining Helmet and Deep Mining Pack

That’s a lot of bang for your buck, then, and it’s worth noting that the Starfield Chronomark Watch is a fully functional smartwatch that can connect with your phone and display notifications. The watch case is also impressive, which is inspired by the cases astronauts used in the Apollo era to bring back samples from the moon.

Starfield Constellation Edition: where to buy

If you’d like to own the Starfield Constellation Edition for yourself, you’ll want to act fast. It’s already sold out at retailers like Walmart, Best Buy and GameStop but more stock could be released over the coming months. You can also sign up for notifications at some stores so you know when it’s back in stock.

Here’s where to buy the Starfield Constellation Edition:

Xbox

PC

Don’t forget to follow

on

for the latest updates when it comes to stock drops, as well as for some exclusive deals. You can also

, as well as the Starfield Xbox Wireless Headset.