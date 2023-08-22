Xbox Console Wraps are a new way to customize your Xbox Series X without shelling out for a limited edition console – much like Sony’s PS5 console covers.

The Xbox Console Wraps aren’t just a sticker you carefully have to apply, however. They’re a fabric wrap that envelops your Xbox Series X console to make it look like a custom design.

All the vents of the Xbox Series X remain clear, and small feet have been added to the bottom of the wraps so that air can flow freely through the console. The panels include a high-tech fabric finish and are secured with a hook and loop enclosure at the back of the console. The inside of the wrap includes a silicone design to prevent it from slipping off the console.

You can see how the Xbox Console Wraps work in the video below.

Xbox Console Wraps: designs

Microsoft has revealed three Xbox Console Wraps designs so far, but expect more to come in the future. The most popular Xbox Console Wrap is likely to be the Starfield design, which many are tipping to be one of the best Xbox games when it releases on September 6, 2023.

Starfield Xbox Console Wrap

If you’ve picked up the Starfield Xbox controller or even splashed the cash on the Starfield Constellation Edition, you’ll soon be able to make your Xbox Series X look the part too. A Starfield-inspired console wrap launches on October 18 and costs $49.99. You can pre-order it now.

Mineral Camo Xbox Console Wrap

Microsoft is also releasing a Mineral Camo Xbox Console Wrap that matches the Xbox Wireless Controller that was released in October 2022. It’s available on November 10 for $44.99.

Artic Camo Gray Xbox Console Wrap

Like the Mineral Camo Xbox Console Wrap, you can pick up an Artic Camo Gray Xbox Console Wrap. Microsoft released an Xbox One Artic Camo Gray controller, which was released in May 2020. The Artic Gray Xbox Console Wrap costs $44.99 and is also out on November 10.

Xbox Console Wraps: price

The price of Xbox Console Covers ranges from $44.99 to $49.99 and will be available in the US, Canada and Europe. It appears that Microsoft will charge $44.99 for more standard designs that match existing Xbox Series X controller colors, while special, game-focused designs like the Starfield Xbox Console Wrap will cost slightly more at $49.99.

Xbox Console Wraps: where to buy

For now, the Xbox Console Wraps can only be bought directly from the Microsoft Store. It’s unclear whether Xbox Console Wraps will be sold at other retailers in the future or remain a Microsoft Store exclusive.

The Microsoft Store does offer free shipping and hassle-free returns, which at least makes it slightly easier to stomach.

Are there Xbox Console Wraps for Xbox Series S?

Unfortunately, the Xbox Console Wraps only work on Xbox Series X and it doesn’t appear that Microsoft is making any Xbox Console Wraps for Xbox Series S. That’s a shame considering how popular Microsoft’s more affordable and smaller console is, as no doubt people would have leaped at the chance to customize their consoles.