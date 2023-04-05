Microsoft is releasing new Xbox Series X controller colors at a rapid pace, but its latest creation is a little different from what we’ve seen before.

The Xbox Series X Remix Special Edition controller is made from recovered plastics, with a third of the design using regrind and reclaimed materials. It sports an earth-tone color scheme with subtle swirls and markings that gives the pad its unique look and feel. Microsoft said it drew inspiration from “natural landscapes and the physical world around us when designing the Remix Special Edition controller.”

But what is regrind? Recycling. I’d never heard of the term either, but Microsoft says that regrind is a process that mechanically recycles leftover parts and turns them into raw materials that can be used to make new devices. It means the Remix Special Edition is made up of leftover Xbox One generation controller parts and post-consumer recycled resins that use reclaimed materials like car headlights and CDs.

Unlike most Xbox Series X controllers, the Remix Special Edition also comes with an Xbox Rechargeable Battery Pack, which is one of the best Xbox Series X accessories you can buy. You won’t have to rely on a pair of AA batteries, though that’s still an option if you prefer.

Unlike the PS5 controller battery life, which is easily the weakest part of Sony’s excellent DualSense controller, the Xbox Rechargeable Battery Pack takes four hours to fully charge and provides up to 30 hours of playtime.

Like all Xbox Series X controllers, the pad includes Bluetooth inside so you can also use it on PC and mobile devices, as well as a 3.5mm stereo headset jack that works with some of the best Xbox Series X headsets.

Unfortunately, the Xbox Series X Remix Special Edition Controller doesn’t come cheap. It’s available to pre-order worldwide for $84.99, which is more than the typical $64.99 to $69.99 price tag of other special edition Xbox controllers. However, you are at least getting the rechargeable battery pack included, which would usually cost $24.99.

The Xbox Remix Special Edition controller isn’t the first sustainable, eco-friendly move Microsoft has made in recent months. A new Xbox Series X update brought carbon-aware downloads, which drew the ire of some conservative commentators in the US.