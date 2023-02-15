A new Xbox Series X update is rolling out now, and it adds some environmentally friendly features and some additional perks for Google Home owners to enjoy.

The main headline of the Xbox February update is the console’s new energy-saving setting. Microsoft announced that Xbox would be the first console to become carbon aware, downloading updates and games at a specific time to try and reduce carbon emissions.

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: New Xbox eco update

🆕 A new Xbox update is rolling out now

♻️ The update adds a carbon aware energy saving feature

🏠 Google Home app integration has also been added

🥳 Some users will see new Party Chat features too

The feature seems like a win for everyone, especially those who simply want to spend less on their electricity bill each month. But Microsoft’s crusade on carbon emissions didn’t sit well with some conservative commentators. Senator Ted Cruz tweeted, “First gas stoves, then your coffee, now they’re gunning for your Xbox” in response to the news.

A Community note was added to Cruz’s tweet, which says that even though the consoles are getting an update that consumes less power at the cost of a slightly slower start-up time, users can still switch to Sleep mode which gives you super-fast boot times.

The new Xbox update also lets you hide game art when selecting tiles on the dashboard. Some players may find game art distracting, so you can now set your Xbox to stick to a solid color of your choice. To adjust your background, head to ‘Settings’ > ‘General’ > ‘Personalization’ > ‘My background’ > ‘Solid color and game art’.

Those who use Google Home to control their setup will be pleased to see that Xbox consoles will now also support the Google Home app. You can use the app as a touch remote for your Xbox and command your Xbox like you would with other smart home devices.

To add your Xbox to the Google Home app, open the app on your phone, pull down to refresh your devices, and tap on your Xbox console to bring up the touch controls. From the remote, you can turn your console on or off, navigate the homescreen, play and pause media, and even record a game clip.

The final feature included in the Xbox February update is the ability to jump back into party chats easier. This won’t be available to everyone, but some users will be able to go to the ‘Parties & Chats’ tab in the guide on your Xbox, then click on ‘Party’ or ‘Party History’ button to restart a previous party you created.