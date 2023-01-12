➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: Xbox carbon neutral

🌳 A new update is coming to Xbox consoles that will make carbon aware game downloads and updates a possibility

👍 Microsoft is also making Shutdown (energy saving) the default power state

⏰ Users will also soon be able to set an “active hours” timeframe

♻️ Microsoft’s goal is to become a carbon negative, water positive, and zero waste company by 2030

Microsoft is rolling out a new update to Xbox consoles that will allow carbon aware game downloads and updates. But what does that even mean?

Well, according to Microsoft’s blog post on Xbox Wire, the new update will reduce your console’s carbon footprint by optimizing updates and downloads to run at a time when the console can use the most renewable energy.

If your Xbox is connected to the Internet, Microsoft can check regional carbon intensity data to schedule when a game, app, or system update should take place. For example, your Xbox may wake up at 4am instead of 3am because it can use more renewable energy at your local energy grid during that time.

The goal of this change is to decrease fossil fuel dependency and CO2 emissions, and it could help you cut costs on your energy bill each month.

That’s not the only change coming to Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles, though. From today, Xbox Insiders will notice that their consoles will automatically update to use the Shutdown (energy saving) power option.

Switching to the Shutdown (energy saving) power setting has no impact on your console’s performance, gameplay, or your console’s ability to receive updates overnight. Remote features, such as waking the console using your phone, is the only feature that isn’t supported. However, the Shutdown (energy saving) cuts power use by up to 20x compared to the Sleep option.

From a cold boot, the console wakes in less than 10 seconds when using Shutdown (energy saving) my experience, so it’s well worth using if you care about the environment and want to see a tangible decrease in your electricity bills.

If you’re someone who still wants their Xbox console to boot in mere seconds, the new ‘Active hours’ mode Microsoft is introducing sounds like a fine solution. Selecting the Sleep power option will let your console boot quickly during select hours – say 8am to 11pm – and will then switch to Shutdown (energy saving) mode once that timeframe is up.

Microsoft says that every two Xbox consoles that use Shutdown (energy saving) mode saves the equivalent amount of carbon removed by one tree planted and grown for a decade. That’s a pretty compelling reason for gamers to sacrifice a couple of seconds waiting for their system to boot if you ask me.

I switched to Shutdown (energy saving) mode a few months ago because of the cost of living crisis that’s currently sweeping the globe, and I have to say, I wish I’d done it sooner. I’ve experienced absolutely zero downsides, and the Xbox Series X still boots incredibly fast no matter which power mode you choose.

Updates are also taken care of during hours when I’m away from my console – though bear in mind that only games you’ve played in the last 30 days will be automatically updated.

Instead of saving humanity from the Banished in Halo Infinite or stopping the Locust hordes in Gears 5, Xbox gamers can now help save the planet. Will you join the fight?