Microsoft has officially announced a new addition to its growing lineup of Xbox Series X controller colors – and you can get it right now.

The Velocity Green controller costs $64.99, and comes with all the usual features: textured triggers and bumpers, the standard hybrid D-Pad, button mapping, and the option to use it on PC or a smartphone for Xbox Cloud Gaming thanks to Bluetooth integration.

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: Velocity Green controller

🆕 A new Xbox Series X|S controller has been announced

💚 It’s called Velocity Green and it’s available now

💰 The controller costs $64.99 and is work with PC and Bluetooth devices

🎮 Microsoft released the Stellar Shift controller last month

Microsoft's latest controller color isn’t too much of a surprise. Prominent PS Plus free games leaker Billbil-kun suggested a green controller was on the way, and it turns out this was indeed the case.

What is a little surprising, however, is that this is the second controller color Microsoft has released in as many months, as fans were treated to the Stellar Shift Xbox Series X controller in February.

Last year, Microsoft released the Mineral Camo Xbox Wireless Controller in September and a Lunar Shift controller in November. September also saw the release of the Xbox Elite Series 2 Core controller, which is a cheaper, pro pad that ditches some of the Elite Series 2’s accessories.

With the release of the Xbox Velocity Green controller, Sony has work to do if it wants to have a similar amount of PS5 controller colors available. Basketball and Space Jam 2 fans can look forward to a LeBron James PS5 controller, which was co-designed with James’s input.

Two new PS5 DualSense controller colors could be announced soon, as Metallic Red and Metallic Gray were recently spotted on the PlayStation warranty site. An official announcement has yet to be made, however.

If you’re in need of another Xbox controller, which is still one of the best Xbox Series X accessories you can buy, Velocity Green might make your purchasing decision a little easier. Or more difficult…