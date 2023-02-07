Update: Microsoft has officially unveiled the Stellar Shift Xbox Series X|S controller.

As expected, it’s another slightly pearlescent colorway that will catch the light to shift between purple and blue.

It’s also got rubberized marbled grips, but other than that has all the same features as a standard Xbox Wireless Controller.

Even so, it’s quite a piece of eye candy. The dark color combo works and makes the shimmer effect a little more obvious than the previous Lunar or Aqua Shift.

You can find it on the Xbox store for $69.99.

A previously unseen Xbox Series X controller color has been spotted on Amazon after the listing was presumably uploaded by mistake.

Twitter user billbil-kun, who’s gained something of a reputation for consistently and successfully leaking the monthly PS Plus free games for the last year and a half, shared a link to the Amazon listing for a “Stellar Shift” Xbox Series X|S controller.

It’s listed for €64.99 – about $70, which is the same price as other special edition Xbox controllers – with a release date of February 14.

“Unleash surrealism with the Xbox Wireless Controller: Stellar Shift Special Edition, featuring color-changing blue-purple twinkle and swirl grips,” the Amazon description reads.

It looks very similar to the other ‘Shift’ Xbox Series X controller colors we’ve seen. Both the Lunar Shift and Aqua Shift also feature a slightly pearlescent body and marbled grips. This new Stellar Shift pad looks to combine blues and purples into a sort of luminescent design.

Another Twitter user posted pictures of what looks like the controller’s box, claiming to have already picked up the gamepad and describing it as “magnificent”.

Microsoft and other manufacturers haven’t been slow in releasing new Xbox Series X controllers and colorways. The latest official skin to release was last year’s Lunar Shift, and since then we’ve seen a lot of weirder third-party designs, like Asus’ pad that features a tiny OLED screen, or Hyperkin’s rework of the classic Xbox 360 controller.

Sony has been slower to roll out alternative PS5 controllers, but recently released its take on a pro gamepad. In Adam’s DualSense Edge review, he didn’t come away hugely impressed and was especially disappointed with its poor battery life.

Sony just recently announced the gray camouflage collection, sprucing up the DualSense, PS5 and Pulse 3D Headset in a drab military look. Will it ever put out a more interesting color scheme like these Shift controllers? Hopefully, because its current PS5 controller colors are pretty meager.