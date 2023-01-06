➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: Asus OLED gamepad

Asus has announced a new Xbox and PC controller with a built-in OLED display and heaps of connectivity and customization options.

The ROG Raikiri Pro features a mini 1.3-inch OLED screen slap bang in the middle of its front faceplate, which can render small graphics at 128x40 resolution. It’s primarily used for loading custom text and animations, switching between customization profiles on the fly, or displaying the gamepad’s battery life and mic status.

Two buttons above the OLED display can be used to change what’s being displayed on the OLED screen, so you can properly distract yourself when you’re playing the best Xbox Series X games.

The ROG Raikiri Pro will also be the first officially licensed Xbox controller to offer Bluetooth, 2.4 GHz radio and wired USB-C connectivity. Despite the Xbox branding, the gamepad is first and foremost a pro controller for PC and is only compatible with the Xbox Series X|S over a wired connection.

A bunch of customization options are also included. The controller’s triggers can be set to short or full-range modes to reduce their travel distance, four rear buttons can be mapped to custom inputs, and Asus’s external Armoury Crate PC app can be used to tweak vibration strength, trigger dead zones and analog stick response curves.

Asus hasn’t yet revealed the price or release date of the gamepad.

I’m not convinced it will make its way to our pick of the best Xbox Series X controllers. The fact it can only be used through a wired USB connection seriously hampers its usefulness, and although having an OLED screen to show custom animations might be fun, I’m not sure I’d shell out for the pleasure. It seems like a feature aimed at more commercial clients, letting companies display their logo or branding at hands-on preview events and public showcases.

