The HyperX Cloud 3 Wireless is a fantastic headset that nails the fundamentals. With its best-in-class battery life, excellent sound quality, supreme comfort, and sensational microphone, it ticks almost every box gamers are looking for.

However, for the price of $169.99, it’s missing a few modern-day features that I’ve come to expect. No Bluetooth support is the biggest disappointment, as even headsets for under $100, like the Xbox Wireless Headset, let you listen to your Bluetooth device and game at the same time.

There are also no onboard controls for adjusting the game/chat mix, and a lack of a 3.5mm jack means it can’t offer the type of universal compatibility we’re starting to see more of from manufacturers these days.

Nevertheless, HyperX’s headset handles practically every other aspect with aplomb, and PC users can access even more features that are unavailable to console players, such as an adjustable equalizer and DTS Headphone:X support. Read my full HyperX Cloud 3 Wireless review below to find out why this headset makes it onto our best PS5 headset list.

Score: 4.5 out of 5 🏆

How I tested the HyperX Cloud 3 Wireless 🧪

I used the HyperX Cloud 3 Wireless primarily to game on PS5, sampling a wide variety of titles. From Final Fantasy 7 Remake, The Last of Us Part 2, and Call of Duty: Vanguard, the headset never left me wanting more when it came to sound quality.

Due to its well-balanced sound profile, I also found the HyperX Cloud 3 Wireless sounded great when listening to Apple Music. Whether it was Roots Manuva’s ‘Witness the Fitness’ or my beloved Metallica’s ‘Inamorata’, songs that I’ve heard countless times sounded just like I’d expected and were a pleasure to listen to.

In terms of testing the microphone, I hopped into a PlayStation party to chat with some friends and was told that I’d never sounded better. Quite the compliment considering I generally use the more expensive $350 SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro.

HP provided a review unit of the HyperX Cloud 3 Wireless.

HyperX Cloud 3 Wireless specs 🛠️

Price: $169.99

Connection: 2.4GHz, USB

Compatibility: PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch and PC

Weight: 330g, 342g with mic attached

Drivers: Angled 53mm drivers

Frequency response: 10Hz-21kHz

What I like about the HyperX Cloud 3 Wireless ❤️

120-hour battery life. The main selling point of the HyperX Cloud 3 Wireless is that its battery life can last for weeks at a time, depending on how much you play. There’s nothing that even comes close to this level of battery performance in the wireless headset market. Once you’ve expended the battery life, they only take around three hours of charging until they’re ready to go again.

They’re incredibly comfortable. It was always a pleasure to put on the HyperX Cloud Wireless headset. With thick cushioning over the earcups and a generously padded headband, the headset faded away after a few minutes and never became painful to wear. The lightweight design also helped, as do the angled drivers, which prevented my ears from pressing against the harder materials inside.

Excellent sound quality. It’s rare that a headset matches everyone’s personal taste when it comes to audio quality, but the HyperX Cloud 3 Wireless’s sound signature will probably come close. Bass is meaningful without muddying the mids, while the higher-end frequencies are clear enough to highlight footsteps in Call of Duty: Warzone without causing fatigue. It would have been nice to have EQ settings for the console so users could tinker with the sound more to their preference, but the default profile is well-balanced and should satisfy the vast majority of players.

Best-in-class microphone. The HyperX Cloud 3 Wireless has one of the best microphones out there. My voice sounded crystal clear and natural at all times, with no popping or hissing that other mics can produce.

Audible battery indicator. I always appreciate when a wireless headset includes audible notifications. You’ll hear a pleasant “Connected” voice to tell you the headset is on, and you can hear the remaining battery life by pressing the power button. It’s super useful.

USB-C to USB-A adapter. The wireless adapter for the HyperX Cloud 3 Wireless comes with an adapter so you can use it on USB-A or USB-C ports. A smart addition.

Rock-solid connection. During my testing, I never once encountered any audio interference or drops. That’s not always a given with wireless headsets, so it was a relief that the HyperX Cloud 3 Wireless delivers in this regard.

Detachable mic. If you’re more into single-player gamers, the HyperX Cloud 3 Wireless’s microphone can thankfully be detached, giving you a lighter, sleeker headset if you need it.

Dedicated mute button. No headset is complete without a mute button. There’s nothing worse than logging into an online game only to discover the entire lobby has heard your private conversations. The HyperX Cloud 3 Wireless also includes an LED mute indicator for extra peace of mind.

Free license for DTS Headphone:X spatial audio. PC players can take advantage of DTS Headphone:X spatial audio, which I personally enjoy on Xbox Series X. Whether you prefer Dolby Atmos, Windows Sonic, or DTS Headphone:X is entirely subjective, but it’s nice to get it for free nonetheless.

2-year warranty. It’s reassuring to know that if anything happens to your new headset it’s covered by a generous two-year warranty. That doesn’t mean the HyperX Cloud 3 Wireless isn’t built to last, but it’s great to see a company that’s willing to look after consumers and is confident in its product.

What I dislike about the HyperX Cloud 3 Wireless 💔

No Bluetooth support. We’ve seen cheaper headsets offer simultaneous gaming audio and Bluetooth audio support, so it’s jarring not to have it on a headset that’s close to $200. It would have made the HyperX Cloud 3 Wireless even easier to recommend, but sadly it isn’t included.

No onboard EQ for consoles. While the HyperX Cloud 3 Wireless has an excellent sound profile, audio is ultimately subjective. You can only adjust the EQ on a PC using the Ngenuity software program, but you’re stuck with the default settings on PS5, PS4 and Nintendo Switch.

Could be louder. This might not be true for everyone, but I like it when my gaming headset has extra volume to spare. Not every game is mastered at the same volume level, and even though the HyperX Cloud 3 Wireless was just loud enough for my liking, there were times were I wished I could get a little more oomph in certain games.

No 3.5mm jack. Even though the HyperX Cloud 3 Wireless works across most devices, the fact there’s no 3.5mm jack means it won’t work on Xbox consoles. It also means there’s no way of using the headset if the battery does run out.

Should you buy the HyperX Cloud 3 Wireless? ❤️

Yes, if…

✅ You want a wireless headset that barely ever needs charging.

✅ You prefer a natural-sounding, balanced audio profile.

✅ You want something you can wear for hours at a time without any discomfort.

No, if…

❌ You expect Bluetooth support at this price point.

❌ You’re primarily a console gamer.

❌ You want something that works on every device.

Buy it now from Best Buy

Buy it now from Amazon