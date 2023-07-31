Surprise! A new PS5 update is rolling out now to select beta participants and includes several features for players to test.

Some of the standout features of the new PS5 update include 3D audio support on compatible Dolby-Atmos enabled HDMI devices such as sound bars, TVs, and home theater systems; support for 8TB SSDs; and some pleasing quality of life updates like being able to react to messages with emojis.

Perhaps the headline feature of the upcoming PS5 system update is support for Dolby-Atmos devices. Currently, you can only enjoy PS5’s proprietary 3D audio while wearing a pair of headphones or using your TV speakers – soundbars, and home theater systems have had to make do without.

Now, though, you’ll be able to enjoy 3D audio through Dolby Atmos, allowing for even greater levels of immersion in the best PS5 games. It’s important to note that this isn’t native Dolby Atmos support like on Xbox Series X|S, hence why you don’t need a license. Instead, the PS5’s 3D audio is rendered to Dolby Atmos devices.

Another great addition to the PS5 update is support for 8TB SSDs. The previous max capacity of the M.2 SSD expansion slot was 4TB, but now you can go nuclear and ensure you’ll never run out of space no matter how many PS Plus free games you download. Check out the best PS5 SSD and our PS5 SSD upgrade guide if you need more storage space.

Other changes include tweaks to the PS5’s social features, but two cool features that may go under the radar are the ability to mute the PS5’s annoying beep sounds whenever you turn the console on, off, or put it in rest mode. You can also enable system UI haptic feedback, which lets you feel certain events through the controller like when you receive a notification or boot up a game.

Even though enabling system UI haptic feedback will no doubt drain the PS5 controller battery life even more, I’m a sucker for Sony’s haptic tech. I’ll also be muting the PS5’s beeps off as soon as I can, as I’ve always hated how loud and piercing it can be whenever I turn the console on late at night.

You can read the full PS5 beta update notes over on the PlayStation Blog. The new PS5 update will be released globally later this year.