These are the 44 PSVR 2 launch games you can play starting today
PSVR 2 has launched and there's plenty of games to accompany it
Sony’s next-gen VR headset is finally here, and if you’re still stroking your chin over whether PSVR 2 is worth it, or giving the competition a side-eye as you weigh up the differences between PSVR 2 vs Meta Quest 2, you might be convinced to pick up the hardware by the boatload of PSVR 2 games that are accompanying it.
More than 40 titles are available to play on PSVR 2 from today. Many are ports from other VR systems, while a few are PlayStation-exclusive games you won’t find anywhere else.
➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: PSVR 2 launch games
🎮 PSVR 2 is here and it’s brought a boatload of games with it
😲 Over 40 PSVR 2 games have gone up just today
🏹 Horizon Call of the Mountain is the headline pick
💪 But there are plenty of others, spanning all manner of genres, to try
Headlining the PSVR 2 launch games is Horizon Call of the Mountain, an immersive spin on Guerrilla Games’ much-loved futuristic dinosaur robot world. Matt came away very impressed during his PSVR 2 hands-on review earlier this year, praising the game’s ambition, polish, and implementation of the impressive PSVR 2 specs.
It’s joined by the VR port of Gran Turismo 7, which is free for all current owners of the racing sim. As well as adding VR support, so you can burn rubber at a new level of immersion, the port also debuts GT Sophy, Polyphony’s much-anticipated “superhuman” AI challenger.
Topping the list is also Resident Evil Village, the most recent entry in Capcom’s classic survival horror series. Like the much-loved Resident Evil 7 VR port, it lets you play the whole game in VR, chucks in a few new features, such as dual wielding, and lets you stare at Lady Dimitrescu like never before.
Here are all the PSVR 2 launch games that you can play right now:
Horizon Call of the Mountain
Gran Turismo 7
Resident Evil Village
Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge
Puzzling Places
Song in the Smoke
Cosmonious High
Drums Rock
Job Simulator
Tetris Effect: Connected
Thumper
Rez Infinite
Vacation Simulator
Swordsman VR
Moss: Book II
Pistol Whip
Zenith: The Last City
Kayak VR: Mirage
Jurassic World Aftermath Collection
Demo
The Light Brigade
Cities VR
Tentacular
After the Fall
Townsmen VR
The Tale of Onogoro
Cave Digger 2
Zombieland
Startenders: Intergalactic Bartending
Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate Episode 1
Altair Breaker
2MD: VR Football Unleashed ALL☆STAR
Garden of the Sea
Runner
Pavlov
Fantavision 202X
The Last Clockwinder
Les Mills Bodycombat
Kizuna AI - Touch the Beat!
Unplugged - Air Guitar
What the Bat?
The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners - Chapter 2: Retribution
Hello Neighbor: Search and Rescue
NFL Pro Era
Plenty of more games will follow. We know cosmic sandbox No Man’s Sky is getting a PSVR 2 compatibility update (which was originally due to land on launch day but looks to have been delayed), Hello Neighbor: Search & Rescue is coming down the pipe, and The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR is set to land in March.
So, the headset’s gaming library is shaping up nicely, although it might not be for everyone. If you’re still asking yourself questions like ‘Does PSVR 2 make you feel sick?’ or ‘Can children play PSVR 2?’ you might not like the answers.
