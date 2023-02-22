(Credit: The Shortcut/Sony)

Sony’s next-gen VR headset is finally here, and if you’re still stroking your chin over whether PSVR 2 is worth it, or giving the competition a side-eye as you weigh up the differences between PSVR 2 vs Meta Quest 2, you might be convinced to pick up the hardware by the boatload of PSVR 2 games that are accompanying it.

More than 40 titles are available to play on PSVR 2 from today. Many are ports from other VR systems, while a few are PlayStation-exclusive games you won’t find anywhere else.

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: PSVR 2 launch games

🎮 PSVR 2 is here and it’s brought a boatload of games with it

😲 Over 40 PSVR 2 games have gone up just today

🏹 Horizon Call of the Mountain is the headline pick

💪 But there are plenty of others, spanning all manner of genres, to try

Headlining the PSVR 2 launch games is Horizon Call of the Mountain, an immersive spin on Guerrilla Games’ much-loved futuristic dinosaur robot world. Matt came away very impressed during his PSVR 2 hands-on review earlier this year, praising the game’s ambition, polish, and implementation of the impressive PSVR 2 specs.

It’s joined by the VR port of Gran Turismo 7, which is free for all current owners of the racing sim. As well as adding VR support, so you can burn rubber at a new level of immersion, the port also debuts GT Sophy, Polyphony’s much-anticipated “superhuman” AI challenger.

Topping the list is also Resident Evil Village, the most recent entry in Capcom’s classic survival horror series. Like the much-loved Resident Evil 7 VR port, it lets you play the whole game in VR, chucks in a few new features, such as dual wielding, and lets you stare at Lady Dimitrescu like never before.

Here are all the PSVR 2 launch games that you can play right now:

Horizon Call of the Mountain

Gran Turismo 7

Resident Evil Village

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge

Puzzling Places

Song in the Smoke

Cosmonious High

Drums Rock

Job Simulator

Tetris Effect: Connected

Thumper

Rez Infinite

Vacation Simulator

Swordsman VR

Moss: Book II

Pistol Whip

Zenith: The Last City

Kayak VR: Mirage

Jurassic World Aftermath Collection

Demo

The Light Brigade

Cities VR

Tentacular

After the Fall

Townsmen VR

The Tale of Onogoro

Cave Digger 2

Zombieland

Startenders: Intergalactic Bartending

Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate Episode 1

Altair Breaker

2MD: VR Football Unleashed ALL☆STAR

Garden of the Sea

Runner

Pavlov

Fantavision 202X

The Last Clockwinder

Les Mills Bodycombat

Kizuna AI - Touch the Beat!

Unplugged - Air Guitar

What the Bat?

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners - Chapter 2: Retribution

Hello Neighbor: Search and Rescue

NFL Pro Era

Plenty of more games will follow. We know cosmic sandbox No Man’s Sky is getting a PSVR 2 compatibility update (which was originally due to land on launch day but looks to have been delayed), Hello Neighbor: Search & Rescue is coming down the pipe, and The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR is set to land in March.

So, the headset’s gaming library is shaping up nicely, although it might not be for everyone. If you’re still asking yourself questions like ‘Does PSVR 2 make you feel sick?’ or ‘Can children play PSVR 2?’ you might not like the answers.