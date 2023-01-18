➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: top PS5 games of 2022

🥇 Sony has revealed the most popular PS5 games of 2022

🎮 The list shows the top 20 PS5 games downloaded last year

👀 Sony has also shared the most downloaded PS4 games of 2022

💪 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and FIFA 23 were favorites among PS5 owners

Ever wondered what the most downloaded PS5 games of 2022 were? Well, you might be surprised by the results.

Despite winning practically every Game of the Year award under the sun – although it didn’t top my best games of 2022 list – Elden Ring wasn’t the most downloaded game on PS5.

That honor goes to the juggernaut Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, which took the top spot in the US and Canada and came second in the EU. That probably isn’t too surprising when you consider Modern Warfare 2 was the biggest launch in Call of Duty history.

As for Elden Ring, which is comfortably one of the best PS5 games you can buy, it managed to reach the fourth spot in the US and Canada, and the EU.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Europe’s favorite PS5 game was FIFA 23. The series will be known as EA Sports FC in future releases after Electronic Arts canceled its sponsorship deal with FIFA.

God of War Ragnarok was the best-performing PS5 exclusive, coming in at number two in the US and Canada and a respectable number three in the EU. Read my God of War Ragnarok review to find out what I thought of Kratos’s sumptuous sequel.

Incredibly, despite being first released in 2013, Grand Theft Auto V made it into the top 10 most downloaded PS5 games. The release of a revamped GTA5 helped Rockstar’s evergreen title secure a sixth-place finish in the US and Canada, and it fared even better in Europe coming in at fifth place.

Cyberpunk 2077’s revival, spear-headed by the excellent Netflix anime Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, saw CD Projekt Red’s much-maligned title reach number seven in the EU download charts and 12th place in the US and Canada. Talk about a comeback.

It wasn’t just blockbusters and long-running franchises that made up the top 20 most downloaded PS5 games of 2022, though. Indie darlings such as Sifu, Stray, and Among Us both found a place in the charts. Stray’s impressive performance may have been down to the fact it was free to download on PlayStation Plus Premium and Extra at launch, but it’s a win for the kitty cat simulator nonetheless.

Still kickin’

Sony also shared the most downloaded PS4 games of last year, which includes a few surprises. The top two most downloaded titles were the same in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and FIFA 23, but GTA V charted even higher at number two in both territories.

Minecraft is also in the top five PS4 games but isn’t even in the top 20 for PS5. That doesn’t mean the game isn’t played on PlayStation 5 – the game doesn’t have a native PS5 app to download so, therefore, can’t be included.

When it comes to free-to-play titles on PS5, Fall Guys reigned supreme. Meanwhile, the usual suspects of Fortnite, Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, MultiVersus, and Overwatch 2 rounded out the top 5 in both regions.

With PSVR 2’s launch only a month away, Sony also gave us a great insight into what titles it should port to its new headset. Beat Saber, which is one of the latest confirmed PSVR 2 games, topped the charts, and was followed by Job Simulator, Superhot VR, Creed: Rise to Glory and Swordsman VR.

Our PS5 games 2023 list proves there are some fantastic titles on the way, so it’ll be interesting to see which titles top the charts this year. Consumers are also moving more to digital downloads as the years roll on, making these charts a more accurate reflection of what games are popular with the PlayStation community.

You can see the full list of the most downloaded PS5, PS4, PSVR, and free-to-play titles on the PlayStation blog.