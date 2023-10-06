Sony has just launched Sony Pictures Core on PS5, and PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers can enjoy 100 free movies as part of their membership. But what films are available?

Unless you subscribe to PS Plus Premium, you won’t be able to see the curated library of films, which is a bit of a shame if you’re on the fence about upgrading your membership.

It was down to me, then, to subscribe to PlayStation Plus Premium and access the free library of films to save you from splashing out the cash for Sony’s highest subscription tier right away. I’ve also taken the time to answer any general questions about Sony Pictures Core you may have and will let you know what renting a film is like in the future.