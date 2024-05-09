(credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

Computex, the biggest PC-focused trade show in the world, is about to kick off the summer tech season. Every year the biggest companies in the laptop and PC space gather in Taipei, Taiwan to showcase the latest computing products, more powerful gaming handhelds, chip architectures that’ll define the next generation of PCs, and RGB-ified components that would make DIY builders drool.

If you’re looking for the next best handheld, laptop, or desktop PC, we’ll be at the show to give you our hands-on impression of everything. Ahead of the show, here’s everything you need to know about the biggest computer expo of the year.

(credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

When is Computex 2024?

Computex 2024 takes place between June 4 and June 7. There are several keynotes scheduled on June 3, too. You can also expect to see news stories popping up in the two days preceding the official start of Computex as companies will try to 1Up each other with earlier announcements.

mattswider A post shared by @mattswider

What to expect at Computex 2024

In case the name didn’t key you in already, Computex is a tech expo centered around computers. If there are devices that run on CPUs, GPUs, or semiconductors of any kind, you’ll find them at Computex 2024. As such, every major PC manufacturer (except Apple) will be there including Asus, HP, Lenovo, Razer, MSI, and Acer will likely announce new laptops, desktops, and maybe even handhelds. The big chip makers – Nvidia, Intel, AMD, and Qualcomm – will likely introduce new chipsets. Computex also hosts motherboard, memory, PC cases, and other component announcements.

All the mouth-watering PC components of your dreams

Here’s a quick breakdown of what new tech to expect from each company we’ll see at Computex based on release schedules and the latest rumors.

MSI at Computex

mattswider A post shared by @mattswider

MSI introduced the first Intel-powered gaming handheld at CES 2024 and we’re hoping to see an AMD-powered model at Computex. Last year at Computex, this classically gaming-focused hardware manufacturer surprised us with a few new premium laptops and the Nvidia 40-series GPUs on a diet with its new Gaming X Slim graphics cards. MSI may double down with new models for this year.

(credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

Asus at Computex

It’s almost been a year since Asus introduced the ROG Ally, so it’s high time for an Asus ROG Ally 2 sequel. Although there isn’t a new AMD Z2 Extreme to replace last year’s Z1 chipset, we expect the Asus ROG Ally 2 might adopt an OLED screen similar to the Steam Deck OLED.

Intel at Computex

Intel just introduced Raptor Lake-S Refresh for desktops and Intel Core Ultra mobile CPUs, but rumors suggest Intel is going full steam ahead on Lunar Lake and Arrow Lake chips. Leaked details are scarce, but these chipsets are bound to integrate NPUs and AI into everyday tasks. Intel also may introduce its next-generation graphics architecture codenamed Battlemage.

(credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

Nvidia at Computex

Nvidia may have just introduced a new lineup of RTX 40-series Super graphics cards, but rumors suggest it’s ready to announce next-generation Blackwell graphics. It will likely only be an announcement of the new architecture instead of new ready-to-release graphics cards. Leaks also suggest we’ll only see an Nvidia RTX 5090 release by the end of this year.

AMD at Computex

AMD is rumored to announce new Zen 5 CPUs and RDNA 4 GPUs. Of course, the chipset we’re most interested in seeing announced is a new Z2 and Z2 Extreme to power next-generation PC handhelds.

(credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

Qualcomm at Computex

Qualcomm has been showboating its new Snapdragon X Ultra and Snapdragon X Plus processors for laptops. However, we’ve yet to see any laptops powered by Qualcomm’s new mobile PC chipsets. We’re hoping this might change at Computex and we’ve got our fingers crossed that we might at least see a concept, if not a pre-production model from a major manufacturer.

Kevin Lee is The Shortcut’s Creative Director. Follow him on Twitter @baggingspam.