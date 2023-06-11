(credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

Since Nvidia introduced its 30- and now 40-series graphics cards, graphics cards have ballooned in size. However, at Computex 2023, MSI introduced a new line of Gaming X Slim graphics cards to make everything from the Nvidia RTX 4090 to RTX 4060 a little easier to fit into smaller PC cases.

Now, none of the new MSI Gaming X Slim GPUs are properly single-slot cards. You’re still looking at cards that take up at least two slots even for the Nvidia 4070 and Nvidia 4060 Ti. However, MSI’s new “slim” GPUs are noticeably less chonky than other third-party 40-series GPUs we’ve previously seen.

A thicc MSI GPU (silver) vs MSI's new Slim GPU (black)

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: MSI made slimmer Nvidia graphics cards for compact PC builds

📏 MSI introduces slimmer versions of its Nvidia 40-series GPUs

🖥️ These GPUs are thinner to fit into small PC cases

🌈 The new slim GPUs still feature three fans and built-in RGB

Although MSI has put these GPUs on a diet they still feature as many GPU cores as their full fat versions. Clock speeds are also still plenty fast. The MSI RTX 4070 Ti clocks at 2,610-2745MHz, which are about on par the ever popular Ventus 3X version that runs at 2,610-2,625MHz.

(credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

All of MSI’s slim cards come with three Torx 5.0 fans, nickel-plated copper baseplates, and up to 8 heatpipes to keep temperatures in control. And of course, there’s light up RGB panels on the sides of the cards, which you can sync up to the rest of your gaming rig through MSI Mystic Light or Ambient Link.

The MSI Gaming X Slim GPU lineup will be available starting this summer but prices have yet to be announced.