(credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: MSI’s new enterprise laptops announced at Computex 2023

💻 The MSI Prestige 16 Studio Evo is a high-end work machine with one of Intel’s first Raptor Lake CPUs and a Nvidia RTX 4060

🖊️ MSI Creator Z17 gives you Intel Core i9 and Nvidia 3000 Ada power with a graphite-tipped digital pen

🧑‍💼MSI Commercial 14 is a brass tax business laptop with a 14-inch FHD screen and an Intel Core i7 CPU

MSI’s brand is synonymous with gaming hardware, however, at Computex 2023 the company is focusing squarely on new premium laptops with three new models.

MSI Prestige 16 Studio Evo

(credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

Firstly we have the Prestige 16 Studio Evo, a high-end 16-inch laptop made for the enterprise space. It features a 16-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600p) display that supposedly can reproduce 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut. Internally, it’s powered by an Intel Core i7 CPU from the newest 14th generation Meteor Lake family and a discrete Nvidia RTX 4060 GPU.

Amazingly this laptop only weighs 3.3 pounds despite its beefy screen size and components. It’s also the first MSI laptop to receive Intel’s Evo certification, which means it offers great battery life and performance for its weight class.

MSI Creator Z17 HX

Next, the MSI Creator Z17 HX is a 17-inch desktop replacement for creatives, especially those who draw and sculpt 3D models. Like the Prestige 16, the Creator Z17 HX sports a QHD+ (2560x1600p) display with 100% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage but in a larger 17-inch size. It also has an older, but more intense Intel Core i9-13980HX CPU paired with a production-grade Nvidia 3000 Ada for graphics.

It also comes with the MSI Pen 2 that can double as a mechanical pencil because it uses graphite tips – which is totally unique to any other digital stylus I’ve seen. The MSI Creator Z17 HX is a high-end machine and as such pricing starts at $2,999 – this is also the only laptop MSI shared pricing for thus far.

MSI Commercial 14

(credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

Lastly, there’s the MSI Commercial 14. If the name didn’t already clue you in, this is a 14-inch business laptop made entirely for the enterprise sector. There’s nothing too fancy about the Commercial 14’s 14-inch FHD+ (1920x1200p) IPS display. It comes running either a consumer-grade Intel Core i7 or an enterprise-level Intel Core i7 vPro if you want some more security. Of course, it has enterprise options including a Smart Card Reader and NFC.