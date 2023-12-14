Intel’s new Intel Core Ultra processors for laptops come injected with even more AI smarts than ever. The new chips introduce a new neural processing unit (NPU) on top of the traditional CPU and GPU parts of every other processor. This NPU is designed specifically to perform sustained AI workloads and work in tandem with the new AI-assisted CPU and GPU as well.

Intel promises this NPU will offer a big 1.7x boost in AI performance for generative tasks (such as image and text generation) and reduce the power draw of tasks like video calls 38%. Of course, this NPU will naturally also be the backbone of Windows 11’s new Copilot AI assistant, and other AI tasks in programs like Adobe Photoshop, Microsoft Teams, Xsplit, and more.

The Intel Core Ultra processor also upgrades the mobile CPU performance with up to 5.1GHz speeds and 16 cores (six P-cores, eight E-cores, two LP E-cores).

These chips also come with the latest integrated Arc GPUs with eight Xe-cores, which Intel claims offers desktop-level graphics. Intel promises its new processors, even without a discrete GPU, can deliver 1080p gaming experience for titles like Apex Legends, Counter-Strike 2, Fortnite, Final Fantasy XVI, Resident Evil Village, and more titles.

Another big graphics improvement Intel Core Ultra offers is AI-powered Xe Super Sampling (XeSS). Like Nvidia DLSS, this AI-based super sampling helps upscale titles from a lower resolution so you can get a higher-resolution gaming experience while maintaining high frame rates. With it, we were able to play GhostRunner II on a regular consumer laptop with frame rates well above 60fps.

Intel Core Ultra also boasts a number of platform upgrades including support for up to 64GBs of LPDDR5 memory, Thunderbolt 4, integrated Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, HDMI 2.1, and DisplayPort 2.1

Intel Core Ultra-powered laptops start announcing today and will be released by this coming January.

