The original MSI Claw

🧠 MSI Claw 8 AI+ comes equipped with the latest Intel Lunar Lake CPU

🎮 Lunar Lake promises much lower power usage and 50% better graphics

🔋 80Wh battery should also help greatly improve battery life

📦 Releasing this September with pricing to still be announced

MSI has pseudo-announced its next gaming handheld the MSI Claw 8 AI+ and it looks like a massive improvement over the original MSI Claw.

MSI shared details about the device with The Verge and Digital Trends, including the fact that it’ll be the first Intel Lunar Lake-powered handheld. The new handheld also features up to 32GB of LPDDR5x memory running at 8.5Gbps and 1TB of storage. MSI has also chosen to use a full-sized M.2 2280 SSD slot, so it should be easier to upgrade than the previous Claw.

The MSI Claw 8 AI+ will also feature a larger 80Wh battery, just like the newly announced Asus ROG Ally X. Combined with the new power-saving promises of Lunar Lake, the new MSI Claw 8 AI+ could be one of the longest-lasting gaming devices ever.

MSI has also given it a larger 8-inch screen. Though larger, this display will still feature a 1080p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Intel has promised the Xe2 graphics in its new Lunar Lake processors offer a 50% boost in graphical power, so we’re hoping the MSI Claw 8 AI+ will be a very capable little system.

We’re also hoping the MSI Claw 8 AI+ will be a stark improvement over the original Claw, which has only been battered in reviews and online criticism since its launch three months ago.

The MSI Claw 8 AI+ will arrive this September but pricing has yet to be announced.