Lenovo may announce a new version of its Legion Go handheld very soon, likely at the upcoming IFA 2024 conference. New information was spotted on the company’s official website (thanks, Reddit) that hints at a cheaper, smaller model.

The new Lenovo Legion Go, which many have dubbed the Lenovo Legion Go Lite instead of Lenovo Legion Go 2, will feature a 7-inch display instead of the current 8.8-inch display, which strongly suggests a smaller model is due to be revealed.

The description on Lenovo’s website also says the Lenovo Legion Go Lite has an HDMI port onboard and will include a dual fan cooling system, features that aren’t available on the current model.

The handheld has been rumored for a while, with Windows Central reporting that a Lenovo Legion Go Lite was coming back in May. It would follow the recent releases of the Asus ROG Ally X and the Steam Deck OLED, which improved the handheld consoles in several ways.

The Legion Go Lite will reportedly feature less RAM than the original Legion Go, so expect a slight reduction in performance.

If you’ve been eyeing Lenovo’s handheld over the course of the last year, at this point it might be a good time to hold off until the company announces the new models of the Go, even if you’d prefer the one with a bigger display. That is, if you can’t wait for Sony’s rumored PSP 2 handheld in 2025.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.